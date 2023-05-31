WWE: Another Sign That Bray Wyatt's The Fiend Won't Return to TV

Bray Wyatt's "The Fiend" was a wildly popular alter-ego used by the former WWE Champion from SummerSlam 2019 up until WrestleMania 37. But when Wyatt returned to the company last October, it looked like he was moving on from the character. Certain aspects of his former persona, namely the Firefly Fun House, would eventually return, but Wyatt refrained from putting the mask back on when he made his in-ring return at this year's Royal Rumble against LA Knight.

Wyatt even went so far as to declare The Fiend "dead" in a rare out-of-character interview with FOX Sports' Ryan Satin — "The Fiend died that day in Tampa, Florida and WrestleMania (37), to me. The Fiend is not just a goof in a mask, like people think, that's just ridiculous. To me, it's so much more, and once you see where all these things come from, how they molded me as a human being, but he died that day, to me. It can never be again. It's gone. I don't know how people will react to that, but in my head, it's gone forever. Alexa, to me, is kind of like the last shining thing in that. His last happy moment. You can look into that however you want. It sucks, but that's the way it is."

The former world champ has been off TV since February reportedly due to illness, resulting in his WrestleMania 39 program with Bobby Lashley getting scrapped. Rumors that WWE wants Wyatt to revive the character (given how much merch he moves) popped up this week, but there seems to be at least one problem with that idea. According to Jason Baker, the man who designed Wyatt's Fiend mask, the molds for that design were all destroyed last year.

Will WWE find a way to bring back The Fiend regardless? How long before Wyatt is back on WWE TV again? Tell us your predictions down in the comments! WWE returns to pay-per-view on July 1 with the Money in the Bank event at The O2 Arena in London, England.

That might be a little difficult considering that all of the mask molds were destroyed last year… — Jason Baker (@bakingjason) May 31, 2023

