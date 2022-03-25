WWE To Honor Shad Gaspard with the 2022 Warrior Award

WWE has announced that it will honor Shad Gaspard, who tragically passed away in 2020, with the 2022 Warrior Award, which will take place during WrestleMania week’s Hall of Fame Ceremony. The Warrior Award is presented to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of The Ultimate Warrior, and Gaspard couldn’t be a more perfect fit for that description. The Warrior Award prevention will be part of the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and will take place on April 1st, and the ceremony will be streamed on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network internationally.

Gaspard was swimming with his son were swimming together when a riptide pulled them hundreds of yards away from shore. A rescue team jumped in to help but because of the waves they could only help one at a time, and that’s when Gaspard told them to save his son first. The team saved his son but before they could go back to help Gaspard he was submerged by another wave. He was found later but tragically had already passed away.

Gaspard was beloved by those who knew him and worked with him, including during his days as part of WWE, where he was part of the Crime Type tag team along with JTG. After several years with WWE he would continue to wrestle on the independent circuit while also appearing in movies like Get Hard, Brothers, and Birds of Prey.

You can find WWE’s statement here. “WWE is saddened to learn that former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39. Admired by friends and colleagues for his warmth and humor, Gaspard was no stranger to heroic deeds. In 2016, he broke up an armed robbery in Coral Springs, Fla., pinning the suspect to the ground until police arrived. Gaspard was also a multitalented individual, creating his own graphic novel and acting in several TV shows and films, including ‘Brothers’ and ‘Think Like a Man Too.’ WWE extends its condolences to Gaspard’s family, friends and fans.”

Gaspard is survived by his wife Siliana Gaspard and their son Aryeh.