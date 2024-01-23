Hulk Hogan Teases In-Ring Return at WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan teased a return to in-ring action at the Royal Rumble during WWE Monday Night Raw! WWE is currently in the midst of celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Hulkamania this year, and that means that Hogan is coming back to the spotlight. Although the Hall of Famer has been divisive in later years especially, Hogan is still a huge figure within the WWE itself. And it seems that although fans were expecting to see Hogan return to WWE programming in some fashion as the Road to WrestleMania 40 begins, it seems there might actually be bigger plans in mind.

WWE Monday Night Raw is gearing up for the Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event coming this Saturday, and fans are wondering what kind of surprises are in store. In a special video package highlighting Hulk Hogan's 40th Anniversary with the WWE, Hogan himself dropped the potentially biggest surprise of the night as he teased a return to in-ring action at the Royal Rumble with the final line of, "You never know who's gonna show up, I might have one left in me."

"You never know ... I might have one left in me." – @HulkHogan pic.twitter.com/6AeilZAmrR — WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2024

How to Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event will be kicking off on Saturday, January 27th at 8 PM ET with a kick-off show beginning at 7PM EST. The event will be streaming live with Peacock, and the current card breaks down as such:

Men's Royal Rumble

Women's Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens

The current competitors confirmed for the Men's Royal Rumble match this year include Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Gunther, Damien Priest, Drew McIntyre and more, but there are still many slots that have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. It's yet to be revealed if Hogan will actually show up for in-ring action during the match this year for the celebration of this milestone anniversary, but it certainly is another reason to keep an eye on how it all unfolds this weekend.

Do you want to see Hulk Hogan make a return to the WWE ring during the Men's Royal Rumble match this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!