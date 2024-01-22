Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez Trailer Released by Hulu

Earlier today, WWE unveiled the WWE 2K24 cover art which sees "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes make his WWE 2K cover debut alongside Bianca Belair and WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley who have one of the greatest women's rivalries of the modern era. Not only is it the first time two women have been the focus of a WWE game cover, it's the first time that a woman of color has been featured on a cover of WWE 2K.

The news isn't stopping for Belair who is a three-time women's champion in WWE. Belair's Hulu reality series that she stars in with her husband and fellow wrestler Montez Ford, one half of the Street Profits, dropped its trailer this afternoon. Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez follows in the footsteps of Total Divas, Total Bellas, YouTube's Corey & Carmella and Miz and Mrs., all of which have been great successes for WWE over the years.

Love & WWE follows one of the hottest couples in WWE as they peel back the curtain and give a look into their personal lives as two of the biggest stars in the company. It chronicles their journey to WrestleMania 39 where Belair is on top of the women's division as WWE Raw Women's Champion but Ford's WrestleMania plans aren't looking as certain. He continues his ascent to the top, attempting to breakaway as a singles star in his beloved tag team. Their friends, family, and other WWE Superstars follow along on their journey as they pull off the impossible.

The show has been in the works since November 2022 when it was entitled The Crawfords. In December 2022 Belair teased what was to come while also expressing how nervous she was about the ordeal. "I will say that I used to have a little bit of downtime at home, but now I guess I won't have any now. But the icing on the cake is that I get to do it with my husband. It's exciting. I am nervous," Belair told Comicbook. "Never thought that I would be doing a reality type show, but my husband is full of life, and when I tell people that the person that y'all see in the ring is the person that I get at home. So now, I get to share that with the world."

Premiering February 2 on Hulu, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez is produced by WWE and Wheelhouse's Spoke Studios. Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser executive produce for WWE while Pam Healy, Will Nothacker, Liz Fine, Russ Friedman and Jayson Elmore executively produce for Spoke.