WWE 2K24 Reveals First Looks at Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, and More

2K and WWE have finally given fans the first details on WWE 2K24, but fans also got their first look at the game's Superstar roster. 2K revealed that Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley will be gracing this year's standard and deluxe edition covers, and 2K also released the first screenshots of Rhodes and Ripley in action. While we're still waiting to see screenshots of Belair, we did get first looks at Asuka, Roman Reigns, Hulk Hogan, and Andre the Giant. Hogan and Andre will likely be part of the Forty Years of WrestleMania showcase mode, and hopefully, we'll see more famous moments soon. In the meantime, you can check out all of the new images on the next slide.

While we have to wait to see Asuka's full entrance, the screenshot of her removing her mask is easily one of the most impressive in the new set. The likeness seems to be spot-on, and the details in the facepaint and the mask stand out. Roman's likeness was good last year, but it's even better this year, and fans of Rhea Ripley will also be happy that her modern Judgement Day look and gear are represented in the game.

The roster is extensive this year, and we can't wait to see more of the roster in gameplay and screenshots ahead of the game's release. There will be four editions of WWE 2K24 to choose from, including a stacked Forty Years of WrestleMania edition, and you can find all of the details on all four below.

The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99 on previous-gen platforms (PS4, Xbox One consoles) and PC and for $69.99 on current-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S); Players who pre-order the WWE 2K24 Standard Edition will receive the Nightmare Family Pack a bonus pack of content including four playable Superstars – two alternate versions of Cody Rhodes (The "Undashing" masked Cody and the flamboyant Stardust), as well as the 1976 version of his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, plus one of Dusty's greatest rivals, "Superstar" Billy Graham, all available as playable characters. Additional MyFACTION content includes three MyFACTION cards – a Mattel "Bruised" Cody Rhodes Gold Rarity card and, for the first time ever, Cody's dog, Pharaoh, appears in WWE 2K as a Gold Rarity Manager card**. In addition, all Digital Pre-Orders of any edition of WWE 2K24 will include the Standard Edition of WWE 2K23, the highest-rated game in franchise history according to Metacritic.

The Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition will be available for $69.99 on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition includes the Standard Edition across previous and current-gen platforms within the same console family and the same PlayStation or Xbox account.

The Deluxe Edition will be available for $99.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The Deluxe Edition includes the Standard Edition, Nightmare Family Pack, plus a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs; the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger; Gold Rarity Rhea Ripley MyFACTION Card, Gold Rarity Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card, and alternate attires for Bianca and Rhea. The Deluxe Edition will be available from March 5, 2024 – three days ahead of Standard and Cross-Gen Editions!.

The Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition will be available for $119.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. In addition to the Standard Edition and all bonus content included in the Deluxe Edition, the Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition includes the Forty Years of WrestleMania Pack, which features alternate attires for "Macho King" Randy Savage (WrestleMania 6), Rey Mysterio (WrestleMania 22), Triple H (WrestleMania 30), Charlotte Flair (WrestleMania 33), and Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania 36), as well as Gold Rarity MyFACTION cards for each, instant unlocking of all playable Showcase characters, and the WrestleMania 40 Arena, which will be available after launch. The Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition will be available from March 5, 2024 – three days ahead of Standard and Standard Cross-Gen Editions!

