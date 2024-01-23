WWE Raw: Seth Rollins Reveals Future of Heavyweight Title After Suffering Major Injury

On last week's episode of WWE Raw, the World Heavyweight Championship was on the line in a match between Seth Rollins and Jinder Mahal. During the match, Rollins suffered a torn MCL. He addressed his future as champion and the state of his injury in the opening of tonight's Raw.

Rollins first reveals that when he sat down in the back after the match, it set in he might be out for a long time. He had spoken backstage earlier that night that he only gets better and only gets stronger but while he was sitting there unable to bend his knee, he felt like a bit of a liar. He felt as though it was a real possibility he might miss WrestleMania which the fans of course don't want to hear. When he got his MRI and the results last week, it revealed some not great results. Rollins suffered a grade 2 tear on his MCL and a partially torn medial meniscus.

The doctors told him that with surgery he'd be looking at 3-4 months out of in-ring action. n 2015 he found himself in a familiar position when he tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus in a freak accident. He was forced to miss WrestleMania 32 to recover from the injury, and he's once again in that same spot.Rollins assures the fans that it was up to him he would be out there stomping heads in every week but it isn't up to him and he doesn't know what the future holds.

Gunther's music hits and he interrupts the World Heavyweight Champion flanked by the rest of Imperium. Rollins says he doesn't have time for any of it so if they are there to make an example of him, they should just do it. Gunther tells them not to worry about them, he should concentrate on Gunther instead. He says the two of them have been avoiding each other for quite some time so Gunther thinks now is the time to tell him what he really thinks of him. Gunther says right from the beginning Rollins was in a tough spot, he was labeled a workhorse champion from the start, someone that has to wrestle every week and fight honestly. Someone that brings respect, dignity and honor to the championship; someone everyone can be proud of.

Gunther compares Rollins to himself and notes that seeing him hurt pulls at his heartstrings and hearing he might not make it to WrestleMania makes him sad. Rollins says that they should have let him finish because he was going to say that he doesn't give a damn what the doctors tell him, he doesn't care how hard he has to rehab. He doesn't care how hard he has to push his knee, he will keep his promise and take the title into WrestleMania. He promises to do everything in his power to walk out of WrestleMania the World Heavyweight Champion.

Gunther thought that last week they would see a big champion fall but he admires and respects Rollins' state of mind, he would do the same if he was in his position. "So from one great champion to another great champion, on Saturday I'm going to win the Royal Rumble; I'm going to choose you as my opponent for WrestleMania. But with all do respect, I'm going to target your knee, I'm going to target your back. I'm going to target everything that's not 100% and I will beat you and become the World Heavyweight Champion." Rollins appreciates his honesty, he can challenge him if he wins the Rumble but he wants Gunther to remember who he's going after. Gunther tells him he better remember who's coming after him.