Is Sting Leaving WWE for AEW?

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Sting has been retired from in-ring competition since 2015, and with the exception of a few documentary interviews and a handful of random appearances on WWE television, he hasn't done much with WWE in the time since then. On Tuesday Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin broke the story that Sting was no longer with the company in any capacity. This, combined with a coupe of tweets, has fans speculating over the possibility of Sting making the jump to All Elite Wrestling.

Let's take a closer look at what happened. Fans first noticed Sting's interaction with other AEW stars when he tweeted about Jake "The Snake" Roberts, applauding the man for his work in AEW thus far.

Good to see @JakeSnakeDDT healthy and back on national TV in a prominent role! One of the all-time great heels. pic.twitter.com/N94ckHe2Ea — Sting (@Sting) May 7, 2020

He then turned his attention to Roberts' client, "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer. The two have been working together as a unit since March, starting up a feud with Cody Rhodes while advancing through the TNT Championship Tournament.

That would be something! 🦂 — Sting (@Sting) May 10, 2020

Finally the speculation over Sting's future with WWE fired up this week when Matt Cardona and Brian Myers said on the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast that he was being pulled from an upcoming Mattel toy line. The pair posted a statement from Mattel regarding "The Icon's" absence.

It’s NOT SSSTTTIIINNNGGG! “Due to circumstances out of our control Sting needed to be removed from Legends Series 7. We’ll look to include this figure in a future wave if he becomes available to us again.” pic.twitter.com/qUmHr8DEPH — The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast (@MajorWFPod) May 11, 2020

Fans were quick to notice the top response.

There's been no official reports of Sting joining AEW, or that the two parties have even talked about the idea. But given Sting's history with both WCW and TNA, it wouldn't be too hard to imagine him working in some capacity for WWE's competition.

AEW's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, takes place on May 23. Check out the full card (so far) below:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee

TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer

Casino Ladder Match (Winner gets an AEW World Championship Match): Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. TBA

Jungle Boy vs. MJF

