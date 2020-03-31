Watch: Ric Flair Pushes for Sting to Wrestle One More Match in WWE

The rivalry between “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair and “The Icon” Sting was one of the pillars of WCW throughout the 90s. And while both men have since hung up their wrestling boots, Flair is hoping Sting gets a shot at one more match after his career was suddenly ended back in 2015. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion was just four matches into his long-awaited WWE run when he suffered a neck injury against Seth Rollins at the Night of Champions pay-per-view and had to suddenly retire. In a new interview with Busted Open Radio, Flair said he hopes his old rival gets one more match in before all is said and done.

“No one thinks of more of Sting than I do,” Flair said. “… If he’s okay with his neck and all that, I would definitely love to see him back in the ring one time. I actually thought because… time off is your worst enemy and to come right back and wrestle at a high level against [Triple H], who is a ring general above ring generals and a guy that can lead anybody around, I thought he was having a hell of a match with Seth Rollins.”

Flair said if Sting was put in the ring with somebody like Rollins or Randy Orton, he’d still be able to put on a solid match.

Sting’s WWE debut came against Triple H at WrestleMania 31, which devolved into a brawl between D-Generation X and the New World Order before “The Game” nailed Sting with a sledgehammer and picked up the win. During a recent podcast interview, Arn Anderson said Vince McMahon instructed the commentary team to “bury” Sting throughout the match due to his ties to WCW.

“The reality is this, it was the last nail that Vince could nail into the coffin and say ‘okay, it’s done, we’re the superior company, they said they were gonna put us out of business, they led for all those weeks but in the end, here’s your last remaining guy and he was your biggest star and we just crushed him before your very eyes at the biggest event of the year,” Anderson said. “It is now officially done.’ It’s like WCW never existed, that is what would have been going through [Vince’s] mind…”