Jeff Hardy Confirms He's Signed a New WWE Contract

During a recent interview with BT Sport, Jeff Hardy made the off-hand remark that he had re-signed with WWE, mentioning that one of his conditions was bringing back his old "No More Words" theme song from the late 2000s. Hardy said at the time, "No More Words, when we do get in front of a crowd again, that was apart of me re-signing, I was like 'If we get in front of people again I would like to use 'No More Words' again because I know y'all want it," Hardy said. "So that was the deal for me re-signing."

Dave Meltzer then explained on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Hardy was indeed referring to a brand new contract, and not merely the time WWE added to his current deal due to his injury and absence for most of 2019. Meltzer stated Hardy's current deal was set to expire in a couple of months, and that he wasn't sure if it was a three or five-year deal.

Elsewhere in the same interview Hardy talked about his focus on not relapsing into substance abuse again.

"When I heard what happened to Chadwick Boseman, it touched my soul. I want to be an example, a good person."

"I can't screw up again if I do, I'm done. So yeah, I think that's what brings so much happiness, and I have my family. Everybody in my family is healthy and I thank God for that every day," Hardy said. "I pray that we can continue this happiness that we're on but things are going to happen, trials and tribulations, it's human life. Living day-to-day, one day at a time has been huge for me and I think that's a great way to live even outside of recovery. Because ou never know what tomorrow holds."

