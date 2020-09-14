Jeff Hardy Gives a Major Update on His 'No More Words' Theme

✖

Jeff Hardy has been back with the WWE since 2017, and throughout that time fans have been clamoring for the return of his "No More Words" entrance theme. The song was originally made by Hardy's band PeroxWhy?Gen and became Hardy's theme during his singles run in the late 2000s, but WWE had forced him to stick with the Hardy Boyz' old theme even when he and Matt moved to opposite brands. During a new interview with BT Sport, Hardy announced that the song will return when WWE is performing in front of fans again.

"No More Words, when we do get in front of a crowd again, that was apart of me re-signing, I was like 'If we get in front of people again I would like to use 'No More Words' again because I know y'all want it," Hardy said. "So that was the deal for me re-signing."

🎶 Time has come and gone for word, A thousand threats I've heard before 🎶 As soon as crowds return, so does @JEFFHARDYBRAND's No More Words 😍 "It was a part of me re-signing, I know y'all want it..." pic.twitter.com/b9TqJoGYSl — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 14, 2020

Shortly after his return to television at the start of the year, Hardy had a program with Sheamus that culminated in him winning a Bar Fight cinematic match. Following that he successfully defeated AJ Styles to capture the Intercontinental Championship for a fifth time.

Elsewhere in the same interview, Hardy talked about his desire to bring back his Willow alter-ego from his Impact Wrestling days in order to have a feud with Bray Wyatt's The Fiend.

“Willow is my go-to wrestling persona," Hardy said. "So, man, that’s another dream of mine that I would like to do before I’m done. To bring Willow into the WWE Universe and see what happens. I just have a strange feeling that something crazy cool could happen between Willow and ‘The Fiend.'”

Here's what WWE has on the docket for this week's Monday Night Raw:

Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins (Steel Cage Match)

Raw Wome's Championship: Asuka vs. Mickie James

The Street Profits vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro

WWE's next pay-per-view, Clash of Champions, is booked for Sept. 27. So far the only three confirmed matches are McIntyre vs. Randy Orton, Bayley vs. Nikki Cross and Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso. Based on recent episodes of SmackDown, Hardy will likely defend his IC title against both Styles and Sami Zayn.