WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura Turns Down Presidential Run

WWE Hall of Famer and former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura turned a few heads in late April when he openly pondered the possibility of running against both Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the upcoming 2020 Presidential Election. On April 27 Ventura wrote, "OK, I've decided I'm going to test the waters. IF I were going to run for president, the GREEN party would be my first choice. I've endorsed the party and I'm testing the waters," the clarified that nothing had officially been filed as of yet.

"To be clear: I haven't filed anything," he later added. "I authorized a letter of interest that was sent on my behalf to the Greens and I'm testing the waters for Green Party nomination. I'm an independent. I'm not a Democrat or a Republican because I know they're not the solution."

However it now appears that a Ventura presidential campaign won't be happening. Bill Cimbrelo, a former US Congress candidate, spoke with Ventura's would-be campaign manager and said "The Body" would not be running.

BREAKING: Unfortunately, for reasons that were not elaborated on, @GovJVentura has decided NOT to seek the Green Party nomination for President," Cimbrelo wrote. "My apologies to all those that made an effort to get this off the ground & for your inevitable disappointment you must feel. Sorry."

Ventura has yet to comment on his decision on his Twitter account.

The Minneapolis native made his pro wrestling debut back in 1974 and worked for promotions like the AEW, Central States Wrestling and Pacific Northwest Wrestling before making his way to the World Wrestling Federation, where he foun the bulk of his success as a color commentator. He first stepped into politics in the early 1990s, serving as mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota from 1991-95. He served as the 38th Governor of Minnesota from 1999-2003.

On top of his wrestling career Ventura also found success as a actor, starring in such films as Predator, The Running Man, Ricochet, Demolition Man, Major League II and Batman & Robin.

