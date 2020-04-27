WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura Ponders Running for President

WWE Hall of Famer and former Minnesota governor Jesse "The Body" Ventura took to Twitter on Monday to float out the idea of possibly running for President of the United States. After serving in the US Navy during the Vietnam War, Ventura took up professional wrestling in the 1970s by training under Eddie Sharkey and debuted in June 1974. He wound up working for various promotions like Central States Wrestling, Pacific Northwest Wrestling and the World Wrestling Federation, where he eventually transitioned into becoming a successful color commentator.

Ventura's political career began in 1990 when he ran for mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota and served from 1991-95. He then won the election to becom the 38th governor of Minnesota, serving from 1999-2003.

OK, I've decided I'm going to test the waters. IF I were going to run for president, the GREEN party would be my first choice. I've endorsed the party and I'm testing the waters. #mondaythoughts #MondayMorning #MondayMotivaton #MondayMood — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 27, 2020

"To be clear: I haven't filed anything," he later added. "I authorized a letter of interest that was sent on my behalf to the Greens and I'm testing the waters for Green Party nomination. I'm an independent. I'm not a Democrat or a Republican because I know they're not the solution."

Ventura has been vocal about his political positions in the past, saying that he doesn't support either the Republican or Democratic Party.

Currently the 2020 United States Presidential election includes President Donald Trump as the presumptive Republican nominee, while forer vice president Joe Biden will be the presumptive nominees for the Democratic party. Biden became the front-runner after Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign back on April 8.

On top of his wrestling and political careers, Ventura also starred in a number of films including Predator, The Running Man, Demolition Man, Major League II and Batman & Robin.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.