WWE: Jimmy Uso Describes "Difficult" Process of Watching Jey Uso's Singles Run

Roman Reigns has been pinned. Jey Uso snapped a three and a half year streak this past Saturday at WWE Money in the Bank when he scored a 1-2-3 over the Tribal Chief, marking the first time that Reigns has suffered a pinfall loss since December 2019 and giving The Usos the W in The Bloodline Civil War over Reigns and Solo Sikoa. This victory was a long time coming for Jey, as he was Reigns's first victim on his historic WWE Universal Championship reign back in Fall 2020. Following his two pay-per-view losses to Reigns back then, Jey joined up with Reigns to officially form The Bloodline, a faction that went on to dominant WWE for years to come. Considering this story began with Jey, many have argued it should end with him as well by having the younger Uso dethrone Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam.

All this singles spotlight on Jey has also led to questions about Jimmy's role going forward.

"It was more difficult than I thought it was going to be," Jimmy reflected to BT Sport when asked about watching his brother's breakout run in Fall 2020. "Actually sitting at home, getting injured, sitting still for the first time in my career and watching my brother accelerate was something very new to me. To watch him develop as a singles character inspired me.

"We're The Usos, but there is Jey and there is Jimmy. We got to see Jey develop. Being home and watching it go down, I got goosebumps because of that. I remember sitting at home with the brace on and watching this unfold. To sit there on the other side of the world as a fan, at home and watching the television and seeing him, seeing Roman, during the time when the world shut down and these brothers leveled up the game and has shown what can be done."

Unlike Jey, Jimmy has never had the opportunity to have a singles run in WWE. His biggest singles spotlight came at WWE WrestleMania 36 when he represented The Usos in a triple threat ladder match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against John Morrison, who represented himself and The Miz, and Kofi Kingston, who represented The New Day.

