WWE Is Reportedly Debating Two Wild Finishes for Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos at Money in the Bank

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view will feature a "Bloodline Civil War" match between Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa and The Usos. While nothing is on the line in the match, a loss for Reigns would give "The Tribal Chief" his first back-to-back pay-per-view losses since 2018. And if he were to get pinned, it would be the first time someone has managed to do that in any capacity since 2019 when Baron Corbin beat him at the TLC pay-per-view. If Jey or Jimmy Uso were able to pin Reigns, they'd also likely be next in line to challenge for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, a title he has not defended on either TV or pay-per-view since WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes.

WrestleVotes had an update on WWE's booking for the match on Tuesday, stating WWE is currently debating two possible finishes for the match. The account wrote, "Hearing WWE has two very drastic finishes in play for the Bloodline matchup on Saturday. Creative seems split on the decision. In conjunction, I'm told the Usos & Solo were a part of a 'run thru session' this past Friday at a closed location to go over things. Hmm."

Hearing WWE has two very drastic finishes in play for the Bloodline matchup on Saturday. Creative seems split on the decision.



In conjunction, I’m told the Usos & Solo were apart of a “run thru session” this past Friday at a closed location to go over things. Hmm. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 27, 2023

Reigns' pay-per-view matches have consistently ended on dramatic notes since the start of the year. They include Sami Zayn finally turning his back on The Bloodline (Royal Rumble), Jey having his loyalty tested (Elimination Chamber), Sikoa saving Reigns' title reign against Rhodes (WrestleMania 39) and Jimmy finally snapping on Reigns at costing The Bloodline the chance to win back the undisputed tag team championships (Night of Champions).

How do you think WWE will book Saturday's match? Is a Roman vs. Jey title match enough to get you excited for SummerSlam in August? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Card

