The Usos Finally Pin Roman Reigns at WWE's Money in the Bank

The main event of WWE's Money in the Bank premium live event was stepped in Bloodline drama, and it's the best kind of drama too. The Bloodline has been truly split with The Usos both leaving the faction and leaving Roman Reigns with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman as his lone allies. It all led to tonight's Bloodline Civil War match between The Usos and Reigns and Sikoa, and it was outstanding. The Usos were beaten down throughout the first half of the match, with Sikoa and Reigns firmly in control. Then the tide started to shift and The Usos had Reigns looking more shaken than he's looked in some time. The Usos just wouldn't fall, and then Jey hit a low blow on Reigns as he kicked out of a pin, evening the score from times before. They also sent Sikoa through a table and were able to finish Reigns and get the pin and the win, pinning Reigns for the first time in 3 years.

The crowd was getting under Reigns' skin before the match even started, and that's partially why Sikoa started things off. He was facing Jimmy first, and both stars were cautious in their approach. Sikoa threw Jimmy back towards the ropes and he took a second to regroup. They locked up again and Sikoa then slammed down Jimmy, who jumped back into The Usos' corner. Jimmy talked a bit with Jey and then Jimmy hit Sikoa with some heavy chops.

Sikoa hit one of his own and then clubbed the back of Jimmy's head before another chop. Reigns was laughing, but Jey got a kick in on Sikoa without the referee seeing it and both were on top of Sikoa, knocking him to one knee. Jey tagged in but Reigns yelled no and wanted the tag, demanding it and holding out his hand. Sikoa and Reigns stared each other down but ultimately Sikoa tagged Reigns in.

Reigns was seething at the crowd's reaction and then locked up with Jey. Reigns applied a headlock and then knocked Jey down with a shoulder tackle before moving over to Jimmy and shoving him. Jey came back with several punches but knocked Jey down with his shoulder. Reigns kept getting distracted by the crowd, but he still applied pressure to Jey, hitting him in the back and knocking him back down. Jey was able to hit an elbow and then Jimmy tagged in to hit a double superkick, but Reigns got out of the ring to regroup and dodged it.

Reigns punched Jey in the corner once back in the ring and then he started getting into it with the referee. Jey got Reigns in the corner and started hitting him with punches in the head and then he knocked Sikoa off the ring before getting hit in the face by Reigns. Reigns taunted Jimmy and the crowd a bit before stomping on Jey several times, but when the referee talked to Reigns Sikoa attacked Jey. Sikoa tagged in and knocked Jey back down several times with headbutts.

Sikoa then taunted Jey a bit and applied a hold to Jey's neck. Jey got to his feet and bought himself some space, and then The Usos hit a double superkick to Sikoa. Jimmy missed Solo and then Sikoa hit Jimmy with a huge forearm, appearing to knock Jimmy out for a minute. Jimmy woke up and the crowd started chanting for Sikoa, which Reigns was angered by. Reigns kept talking to Heyman about the crowd and in the ring, Sikoa kept swinging with punches on Jimmy.

Sikoa went for the hip throw and landed it on Jimmy in the corner, and Jimmy crawled towards the center of the ring. Sikoa kept the pressure on and then tagged in Reigns, who hit the drive-by on Jimmy at ringside and then rolled him in for a cover, but Jimmy kicked out. Reigns hit Jimmy with punches in the corner and then followed it up with a big boot and a cover, but Jimmy kicked out. Sikoa was back in but got thrown out by Jimmy, though Reigns had made a secret tag and pulled Jimmy back from Jey. Jimmy landed on his feet after being lifted but Reigns held on to his foot. Jimmy got away but then Sikoa knocked Jey off the ring apron and kept him from tagging.

Reigns slammed into Jimmy while Sikoa went back over to their corner, and when the referee wasn't looking Sikoa clotheslined Jimmy on the outside. Reigns rolled Jimmy into the ring and set up for the Superman Punch, but Jimmy evaded it and knocked Reigns over the ropes and to the floor. Jimmy got back in the ring and tried to tag Jey and he did, but Reigns also tagged in Sikoa. Jey went all out on Sikoa, hitting him with punches, chops, and kicks to the head, knocking Sikoa back into the corner. Jey went for another move and then kicked Sikoa again in the head, following it up with a frog splash into a cover, but Sikoa kicked out.

Jey paid homage to Rikishi with his next move and then pushed Sikoa into his corner, but Reigns tagged in. Jey still knocked him back and then dove out of the ring to knock Sikoa to the floor. His run was halted by a punch from Reigns and then a Superman Punch followed. Jimmy made a tag though and they hit a double spear on Reigns into a cover, but Sikoa saved the match and broke it up.

All four were in the ring and started throwing punches, and Sikoa and Jey took their fight outside. Jimmy and Reigns exchanged punches but Reigns caught Jimmy with a Superman Punch into a cover. Jimmy kicked out and Reigns looked stunned, and Reigns went for a spear only to get hit with a superkick and then another one to the head. Jimmy went up for the splash but he was caught by Reigns, who applied the guillotine. Jimmy fought not to tap and was able to hang on, and he picked up Reigns and slammed him into the corner.

Jey tagged in but Reigns punched him and knocked him down. Reigns then got Jimmy into another guillotine, but he also knocked over the referee. Then The Usos hit the move on Reigns and Jey pinned him, but the referee was out of commission, even though the crowd counted to 10. The Usos then went for their double splashes but Sikoa was back in and they hit a double Uranage. Sikoa hit Jimmy with the Samoan Spike and then they hit Jey with a Spike and a Spear. Sikoa dragged Jimmy over on top of Jey, and then Reigns pinned them both. The referee was up now and counted, but the Usos both kicked out, stunning Reigns.

Reigns was visibly flustered and Sikoa stared at him. Sikoa then got Reigns up on his feet and they started attacking Jimmy and Jey. Sikoa slammed Jimmy into the steel steps, and then Sikoa took the top off the announce table. Reigns was yelling destroy him at Sikoa, who superkicked Jimmy onto the table. Sikoa then got up on the barricade and jumped to hit Jimmy but Jimmy moved out of the way, causing Sikoa to shatter the table. Jey was up and hit Reigns but Reigns hit a superman punch and then Jey came back with a superkick. Reigns hit a spear and went for the cover but Jey kicked out.

Reigns was just losing it at this point, looking shell-shocked by the fact that The Usos kept getting back up. In a replay though it is shown that Jey hit a low blow to Reigns as he was kicking out of the pin, giving Reigns some of his own medicine. The Usos hit a superkick on Reigns and then on Sikoa, and then hit Reigns with another one. The Usos hit the finisher and Jey pinned Reigns for the win. Reigns has now been pinned for the first time in 3 years. You can find the full card and updated results for tonight's Money in the Bank premium live event below.

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor

Bloodline Civil War: The Usos def. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Damian Priest def. Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, and Logan Paul

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan def. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

Gunther def. Riddle

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: IYO SKY def. Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Trish Stratus

Cody Rhodes def. Dominik Mysterio

What did you think of the match and of Money in the Bank? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!