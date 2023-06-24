The Usos Address Jey's Choice to Turn on the Bloodline on SmackDown

The Bloodline sank to an all-time low point when Jey Uso turned his back on Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman, super kicking the Tribal Chief to send his point home. That led to a Bloodline Civil War match being announced for Money in the Bank, and ahead of their match-up in London, Jey and Jimmy Uso addressed the decision to turn on Reigns and the Bloodline on tonight's opening SmackDown promo. Jimmy told him it was the perfect decision, and Jey said it was mostly about respect and how he wasn't being treated with any.

"If I could be 100 right now, we're about to fight our family Uce," Jey said. "Family don't do that. Family is supposed to lift each other up. Have each other's backs. Make sure from the bottom to the top that we have each other's backs. Just like Roman Reigns bro, we still love you too Uce. We do. You the Tribal Chief. For 3 years we were in the trenches with you Uce. I'd do anything for you Uce. Tell us to go high, we go high. But where you messed up Uce, is you disrespected me and my brother."

Jimmy then said "We were obviously raised on respect. Respect is huge. It's not about falling in line. And when we did, we became the most unstoppable tag team in WWE. But once you showed us we were worth nothing? Once you treated my brother like he was worth nothing? Guess what, now you are left on the Island ion Relevancy alone."

"What we can't forgive is the ones on the outside of the house, feel me," Jey said. "The ones who are on the outside of the circle. Sounding like rats. If you follow rats they will lead to snakes, and the biggest snake of them all is Paul Heyman." "For 40 years you want to claim you have the utmost respect for our family," Jimmy said. "But how could you take orders from somebody that would drive a wedge between two brothers who were built on nothing but love and respect for each other?"

"And now we got to get on all ya'll. Now, we gonna go to London and we are going to go to war with our family. You're looking at the best tag team in the game. The best tag team in the world. This ain't no singles competition. Reigns and Sikoa, let me talk to you. At Money in the Bank, it's lockdown. Solo Sikoa. Roman Reigns. Welcome to the Uso Penitentiary," Jimmy said. You can find the full card for Money in the Bank below.

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Bloodline Civil War: Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky vs. Trish Stratus

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

WWE's Money in the Bank kicks off on Saturday, July 1st at 3 PM EST, and will stream exclusively on Peacock.

