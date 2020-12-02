John Cena to Publish Two New Inspirational Books

✖

If you follow John Cena on Twitter you know that the 16-time WWE World Champion has penned hundreds on inspirational quotes in recent years. Now the Fast & Furious 9 star is preparing to compile those quotes into a pair of books, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The two books include Do Your Best Every Day to Do Your Best Every Day (aimed at readers ages 8-12) and Be A Work in Progress (aimed at all ages). According to The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news, "both works will feature illustrations alongside inspirational thoughts and messages that shed light on values such as honesty, self-reflection and hard work."

"We all have a lot on our minds, especially now, given the current state of the world. Words of encouragement can help us stay motivated and focused on what's really important, and I hope that both Do Your Best Every Day to Do Your Best Every Day and Be a Work in Progress will inspire kids and adults to be the best versions of themselves," Cena told the outlet in a statement.

Taking a moment to realize what we are grateful for can help a struggling perspective. This has been an unprecedented year in most of our lives. I’m grateful ‘that the powerful play goes on and we get to contribute a verse.’ — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 26, 2020

Cena has previously written the children's book series Elbow Grease.

"John Cena has a great talent for connecting with and encouraging kids and adults alike," Mallory Loehr, executive vice president and publisher of Random House Books (the publisher of Cena's new children's book) for Young Readers Group. "These collections are a new way for him to encourage readers of all ages to celebrate their achievements and take time to become the best version of themselves — whatever that might be."

Though he hasn't appeared on WWE programming since WrestleMania 36, the Hollywood action star has repeatedly stated his pro wrestling career isn't over.

"I have a very young audience in WWE, a lot of kids and families," he told Jimmy Fallon while appeared on The Tonight Show back in September. "And as my in-ring career with WWE is not as active, although not over, I wanted to continue to send messaging to those younger viewers (with his new children's book, Elbow Grease: Fast Friends)."