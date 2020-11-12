Nikki Bella Says John Cena Reached out After Her Baby Was Born

✖

Former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child — Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev — on July 31, 2020. In a new interview with US Weekly, Bella revealed that her ex-fiance, John Cena, reached out privately to congratulate her on the birth of her first child. Cena and Bella famously got engaged in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 33 back in 2017, then infamously broke their engagement off just one month before the wedding in 2018.

"So with the baby, he reached out to Brie and I both," Bella said. "We haven't had an individual conversation in gosh, I don't know how long, but it was very short and sweet!"

Despite their split, Bella remained incredibly positive about the success Cena has found in the world of acting.

"John and I will be tied forever. I get that, like, we had a public relationship on a reality show for six years," she said. "All I've ever wanted was for him to be happy. So, it makes me happy when I see that and, like, him kicking butt in the movie world and all that stuff. I love that!"

In a separate interview with Access Hollywood (while promoting the new upcoming season of Total Bellas), both Nikki and Brie addressed if their WWE careers were officially over. Neither woman has stepped inside of a WWE ring since late 2018, but both stated they want one last run in order to hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

"This is what's hard for Nikki and I, when we left, all of a sudden the WWE Women's Tag Titles came, and we're like 'what a sec, that's for the Bella Twins.' We've been dying to have tag titles," Brie told Mario Lopez. "So her and I feel like we have one more run in us, so we really want to go for those titles."

The duo claimed WWE originally planned for them to win the women's tag titles after WrestleMania 35.

"So Brie and I, we were gonna come back and fight for the tag titles after WrestleMania and we were gonna go against The IIconics for a few months — it was gonna be a lot of fun, really excited and you know, deep down inside, I kept having this weird feeling that I needed to get an X-ray on my neck, because for a while I wasn't feeling okay," Nikki explained. "Brie knows, that in December, after Evolution, I just kept telling her, 'Brie, I feel off'. Like, my head doesn't feel right and I just kept feeling off and I even told her, 'Do you think I'm just super unhealthy?' But I live a very healthy lifestyle but I couldn't figure it out."