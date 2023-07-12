WWE's Judgement Day Takes Down Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, Returning for Unexpected NXT Title Match

The Judgement Day made their presence known during tonight's WWE NXT, and it didn't take long for them to find a match. NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams soon joined them in the ring, as they weren't thrilled to have the faction in their ring and on their home turf. A match was booked for the main event, with Hayes and Williams vs Finn Balor and Damian Priest, while Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley stood at ringside. That would play a factor in the match, but despite the numbers, Hayes and Williams had Balor and Priest on the ropes. Unfortunately, Ripley and Dominik pulled a tactical move and were able to game the referee despite some reinforcements for Hayes and Williams, giving Judgement Day the win. They aren't done with NXT though, as two members will be returning next week for a match.

Priest started against Williams, and Williams locked in a hold. Priest connected with hard punches and kicks on Williams in the corner, Then Priest threw Williams into the opposite corner before tagging in Balor. Balor punched Williams in the stomach and then dropped a hard elbow. Balor tagged Priest back in, who hit a Broken Arrow on Williams and then went for the pin, but Williams kicked out quickly. Balor was back in soon and went on a tear, but then Williams sprung to life, slamming Balor down and going on a roll before tagging in Hayes.

Hayes then teamed up with Williams to knock Balor out of the ring and to the floor, and they would take the fight outside the ring. Balor and Priest were slammed into the announce table, and Hayes would then roll Balor into the ring. Hayes and Ripley had a small confrontation, but Hayes was focused on Balor. He was doing well too before Priest grabbed Hayes' feet and pulled them out from under him, causing him to slam into the ring apron. Balor capitalized, slamming Hayes into the corner turnbuckle before tagging in Priest. Priest kept his foot on Hayes against the ropes and then tagged in Balor, and both Judgement Day stars hit Hayes with brutal kicks before slamming Hayes down to the mat.

Balor kept the pressure on, dropping an elbow on Hayes' neck and holding him down. Hayes got to his feet but was quickly knocked back down to the mat. Back from break, Priest tagged in and collided with Hayes in the corner, and Balor did the same before setting up the Champion for a leg drop from Priest. Priest went for the pin but Hayes kicked out.

Priest kept Hayes from tagging Williams in and held back the Champ's arms. Hayes bought himself some space and tagged in Williams, who hit Priest with a series of punches and strikes that knocked Priest to his feet. Williams kept up the energy, slamming Priest down on his face before twisting him over and going for the pin, but Priest kicked out. Priest finally got back in the match but was knocked a little loopy right after, and then Priest and Williams hit clotheslines that knocked them both down to the mat.

Balor tagged in and so did Hayes, and Hayes went right at Balor, throwing him into the corner, hitting a crescent kick, and hitting a clothesline on The Prince. Hayes went for a move but Balor hit a Sling Blade to even things up. Balor connected with a dropkick that knocked Hayes into the turnbuckle, but he couldn't hit the double stomps, and Hayes hit the springboard clothesline. Priest tagged in and knocked Williams down from the ring apron, and then Hayes reversed his move into a stunner.

Priest hit a roundhouse on Hayes and slammed him down into a cover, but Williams came out of nowhere and broke up the pin. Williams hit a kick to the side of Balor's head next, and Priest then picked up Williams and threw him onto the announce table. Hayes kicked Priest in the face and then went up top, but Dominik interfered. Hayes still landed the awesome counter slam on Priest, but then Ripley whispered something into Dominik's ear.

Dominik grabbed a chair and went to roll in, drawing the referee's attention. That was on purpose though, as on the other side of the ring Ripley handed Priest the Money in the Bank briefcase, which Priest then went to use on Hayes. That's when Ilja Dragunov came to the ring and took hold of the briefcase. Hayes then came charging in with a kick but Priest dodged the move, causing Hayes to run into the briefcase and knock Dragunov off the ring apron. Priest used this to then slam down Hayes and go for the pin, and with the referee not distracted, he got the pin and the win.

Hayes was clearly frustrated and angry at Dragunov, though Dragunov was trying to help. Judgement Day isn't done with NXT though, as earlier in the night a backstage interview led to another match. NXT North American Champion Wes Lee was interrupted by Ripley and Dominik. Dominik talked about all the open challenges Lee has done and said he accepted his challenge, and after some back and forth, it was confirmed that Dominik will challenge Lee for the Title next week.

