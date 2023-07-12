Judgement Day Confronts Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams on WWE NXT, Match Made Official

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams aren't afraid to make a few enemies, but they've recently made some big ones in The Judgement Day, and now the powerhouse WWE faction has made its way to NXT. Tonight's NXT kicked off with Judgement Day's Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio entering the building and making their way to the ring, but before they could really get things off their chest, they were confronted by the NXT Champion Hayes and Williams. Hayes and Williams weren't intimidated in the least, and before you knew it there was a match booked between them for tonight's main event.

Balor started things off by saying Daddy's home, and Priest said that Hayes and Williams expected a fractured Judgement Day to answer the call, but they aren't fractured in the least. Priest assured fans that they are on the same page, and later Hayes and Williams would make their way to the ring to confront the group.

Hayes said that they were on the Champ's court now, and Hayes wasted no time challenging Judgement Day, saying "Trick Melo Gang vs Judgement Day tonight." Balor cut Hayes off before he could finish his sentence though, with Balor replying "If you come at the Prince, you best not miss." Hayes then said, "Well let's do this thing then."

Not too long after that a match was set between the teams of Melo and Williams and Priest and Balor, and this could lead to more between the two groups. Hayes has been popping up more on SmackDown and Raw over the past month or two, going toe to toe with Balor on Raw. Despite the loss, Hayes had a strong showing, and perhaps a rematch is coming down the line.

Hayes was also on SmackDown during his feud with Baron Corbin, and Hayes had an impact, helping to cost Corbin his spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match. Then Hayes would defeat Corbin in a fantastic match on NXT, bringing that particular chapter to a close.

As for Hayes' next Title challenger, that will be decided tonight. Ilja Dragunov will face Bron Breakker one on one, and the winner of that match will take on Hayes for the NXT Championship at the Great American Bash premium live event. Hayes and Breakker have faced each other quite a bit, and a rematch would undoubtedly be fun to watch. That said, Dragunov is definitely the more intriguing option.

We'll get answers later tonight, but in the meantime, let us know what you think of Judgement Day being in NXT and who you want to see Hayes face for the NXT Championship! You can let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!