WWE Reveals Carmelo Hayes' NXT Title Challenger at Great American Bash

Carmelo Hayes has stayed busy over the past few months, defending his NXT Championship on NXT while also making appearances on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown. Tonight's NXT featured a match that would decide who Hayes' next Championship challenger would be, and it would be either Bron Breakker or Ilja Dragunov. Breakker and Hayes have faced each other more than a few times in the past, but that's not been the case for Dragunov, and both stars wanted Title gold in their hands once again. The match was full of close calls and near pins, but after a thrilling match, it was Dragunov who would emerge victorious, becoming the NXT Championship No. 1 contender.

Dragunov charged right at Breakker but Breakker pushed him back int to eh corner and slammed his shoulder into Dragunov's stomach numerous times. Brekker followed and got chopped and punched by Dragunov, and then caught Dragunov and slammed him down into a cover, but Dragunov kicked out. Bron Breakker sucks chants hit and both stars traded holds, but Breakker slammed Dragunov down on the back of his head and neck.

Breakker stayed on Dragunov, hitting him in the head, but Dragunov came back with viscous chops in the corner. A knee strike followed and then Dragunov went up top and hit a knee strike to the head. Dragunov hit more chops and Breakker looked in pain, but then he came up in a flash and knocked Dragunov down hard. Breakker lifted Dragunov over the ropes but Dragunov held on, sending both to the floor.

During the break Breakker was in control, and after the commercial Breakker kept knocking Dragunov down. Dragunov wouldn't fade though, hitting back with clubbing blows and a huge shot that knocked both stars down to the mat. Dragunov kept the pressure on, hitting Breakker with a suplex that seemed to stop Breakker's momentum.

Dragunov gathered steam in the corner but Breakker caught Dragunov as he ran towards him. Breakker went up top and caught enough of The Bulldog. He set up for another move but Dragunov picked up Breakker onto his shoulders. Dragunov then ran towards the corner and threw Breakker into the turnbuckle. Dragunov then slammed Breakker down for the cover, but Breakker was able to kick out right before the 3 count. Dragunov then went up top but was caught in mid-air by Breakker with a spear into a cover, but somehow Dragunov kicked out.

Breakker went for a huge move, but then Dragunov countered out of nowhere with a DDT. Dragunov then hit a powerbomb and went off 5th spin, but Breakker kicked out. Dragunov then punched Breakker and came down with another punch into another pin, but Breakker got his shoulder up. Breakker countered with punches of his own but was caught with a knee strike from Dragunov. Dragunov collided with Breakker and went for the pin, and that was enough for the pin and the win.

