WWE Announces King and Queen of the Ring 2023 Date, Location

WWE announced that the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments will return this year during tonight's Monday Night Raw. Both tournaments will take place at the King and Queen of the Ring event on May 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The KOTR was originally an annual staple of WWE's pay-per-view schedule from 1993-2002 before being phased out. It has since been revived six times, though its matches would typically take place on television with the finals airing in the midcard of a pay-pay-per-view. A women's version of the tournament was introduced in 2021, with Zelina Vega being the first to take the crown.

The announcement didn't confirm who would be in either tournament or if would feature all of the matches in both brackets. Stay tuned for more details.

BREAKING: WWE King and Queen of the Ring will take place on Saturday, May 27!#WWEKingAndQueen pic.twitter.com/CPepD9XoEG — WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2023

