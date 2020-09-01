Watch: WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle Looks Jacked While Performing Got Milk Challenge

✖

Kurt Angle hasn't competed inside of a WWE ring since WrestleMania 35 in April 2019, but it looks like the former WWE Champion has stayed plenty busy in the gym. The Olympic Gold Medalist took to social media on Tuesday to take part in the new #GotMilk challenge, where he dropped a basketball with a full bottle of milk on it, grabbed the bottle in midair and it bounced upwards and chugged the bottle in classic Angle fashion. Fans were impressed by the stunt, but a lot of them were also blown away by how in-shape Angle was age 51.

"Milk challenge accepted MFers!!!" Angle wrote. Within two hours of the video getting posted, the tweet already had more than 120,000 views.

Angle revealed in a recent interview with Denise Salcedo that he originally intended on returning to WWE for one last run as world champion.

"It didn't go the way I wanted it to," Angle said. "Vince McMahon had an idea for me, I think he was looking at me as a liability, someone that was addicted to painkillers, someone that broke his neck 5 times. So, I think Vince didn't have the same idea I did. I wanted to get a title run when I came back. I actually took a year off after I left TNA and I wrestled around the world. I did events in the U.K, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Arizona; I did a pay-per-view down there with Rey Mysterio. I wanted to have another title run and retire. And Vince McMahon wanted me inducted into the Hall of Fame and I told him, 'Well, I am not done wrestling' and he said, 'That's okay' And I said, 'Well, you know eventually I would like to wrestle,' and he said 'We'll get there.'

"So, after the Hall of Fame, that night, after I had my speech, Vince McMahon came up to me and said, 'You're going to be the GM of Raw starting tomorrow.' And I was like 'Well, I still wanna wrestle,' he said, 'We'll get you there.' So, I think he did everything he could to kind of push that off. And when it was time for me to wrestle, I was doing the GM job for a year and a half; I was inactive, not bumping, not wrestling," he continued. "My body started getting arthritic, my neck tightened up, my back, my knees. Before I knew it, I got in the ring and I looked like an old man wrestling. And I knew that. Even though the company wanted me to continue to wrestle, I didn't feel right about it for a couple reasons. One, I wanted to come back and have the title run, that wasn't going to happen."

