Kurt Angle Says WWE's 'PG Era' Has Been Good For Wrestling

Kurt Angle achieved success and fame in wrestling during WWE's Attitude Era of the late 1990s and early 2000s. During this period, he became known as one of the best performers in the business and had a reputation as an athlete who took to wrestling faster than almost anyone during the history of the business. Yet despite becoming a star during an era where there were a lot of adult oriented themes, Angle stayed mostly away from that and was often featured in humorous angles that made light of the more adult style actions elsewhere on the card (ie: chugging milk rather than beer).

During a question and answer session on his Facebook page recently, Angle said he believes that WWE's "PG Era" has been a good thing for the business.

“I think the PG Era is good for wrestling," Angle wrote. "I understand that we had more creative control over our characters before PG, but the fact that the PG Era came around has helped the wrestlers stay healthier. Drug tests, physicals, doctors, trainers, have become important to taking care of the health of superstars.

The attitude era was special, but the wrestlers did not have the benefits of what these superstars have today. PG Era needed to happen. Plus the fact that WWE is marketing to families instead of young adults.”

Angle was also asked about WWE's recent trend of having cinematic matches and which have been his favorites so far.

"Firefly Funhouse and Randy vs Edge," Angle wrote. "But the Taker vs AJ match was my favorite because Taker deserved a match like that near the end of his career. I suggested he face AJ at Mania last year. I guess he thought it was a great idea."

Angle was released from WWE on April 15th as part of their cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was brought back to referee a "NXT Fight Pit" match between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher in May. After Angle returned to SmackDown on May 29th to announce the arrival of Matt Riddle, it was also revealed that he was offered a chance to return as Riddle's manager but turned it down in order to focus on his nutrition business.

