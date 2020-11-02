Kylie Rae Announces Her Retirement From Pro Wrestling

✖

Kylie Rae popped up on her Patreon page on Monday to announce that she was stepping away from the world of professional wrestling. Rae (real name Brianna Sparrey) made her debut back in 2016 and emerged on the national stage as an initial member of All Elite Wrestling's women's roster. She debuted at Double or Nothing in a four-way and, despite losing, instantly made a connection with fans through her charisma. She was booked for another match at the Fyter Fest events months later but was quietly pulled from the card, and it wasn't until the All Out event that Tony Khan confirmed Rae had been granted her release upon her request.

Rae then arrived in Impact Wrestling in October 2019, then signed a multi-year contract in March. She was booked to face Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Champion at Bound for Glory late last month but did not appear at the event.

"Good morning, I'm truly sorry for the pain I've caused and miscommunication, I am currently unwell," Rae wrote. "I'm also sorry that I wasn't able to get this out before your monthly subscription charge. I wanted to take this time to say I am no longer a professional wrestler and am currently taking a break from social media. It's been a very hard decision to make but please understand. When I am well, I will try to fulfill any obligations that have missed. During this time, most tiers will not be able to be fulfilled, please feel free to unsubscribe from this membership/Patreon account. Thank you for your understanding.

Rumors ran rampant of why Rae left AEW last year, all of which she shot down in an Instagram post in November.

"I don't know how to start this and I can't speak on other's behalves. I can only speak for myself and what's in my heart. I don't know many rumors and honestly try to stay away from everything, obviously 😅. But here: nobody made me leave," Rae said. "AEW took my career to new levels and I'm beyond grateful for every opportunity and experience that has come along the way and wish nothing but the best. It's a great group of people who truly love wrestling and just want everyone to succeed. I've always tried to be a good person but I make many mistakes along the way. I needed to get my mind, body, and soul right with God.

"I wish I had the answers but the truth I don't," she added. "We all go through obstacles in life and we may want all the answers but we don't need them. It's God's plan and he has shown me what's truly important in life and to find a blessing in every moment because in the blink of an eye, everything can be gone. So instead of bashing, let's just love one another and appreciate what we have, or something like that lol sorry I'm awkward."