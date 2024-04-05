Watch AJ Styles and LA Knight's Bloody Brawl at WrestleMania 40 Press Event

AJ Styles and LA Knight got into a bloody brawl during a press event for WrestleMania 40. The two competitors are scheduled for a one-on-one match on Night 2 of WrestleMania, in a continuation of their long-running feud. Tempers are still running high, and even being among WWE fans and journalists can't stop them from putting paws on each other. When they came face-to-face the Friday morning before WrestleMania XL officially kicks off, things turned ugly as they began wrestling each other to the ground, with AJ Styles walking away with a bloody nose.

The majority of the video features AJ Styles and LA Knight trying to get the upper hand on one another with wrestling grapples. As spectators try to grab cellphone video and pictures, the scrum moves to an adjacent wall, with AJ Styles lifting LA Knight into the air and slamming him to the carpeted floor. The police eventually step in to separate the two WWE Superstars, which is where we see AJ Styles' bloody nose. A few expletives are tossed back and forth and the brawl is over with. You can check out the video below.

AJ Styles teases new theme music for WrestleMania 40

AJ Styles made his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble, surprising wrestling fans around the world. This is where fans go to hear his "Phenomenal" theme for the first time. But with WrestleMania upon us, is it time for AJ Styles to update his music and retire the "Phenomenal" theme?

"You will be surprised come WrestleMania when it comes to music," Styles teased during a Fanatics live signing. "Not to let the cat out of the bag. It's big because my music is freaking awesome, but it doesn't suit the AJ Styles people are seeing at this moment."

Styles is set to clash with LA Knight as their feud comes to a head. In recent weeks, Knight attacked Styles at his home which led to Knight being led away by the police and "arrested." It was said that Styles didn't press charges and Knight was released from custody. Styles made it clear on social media that on SmackDown, he would not show up if Knight was there. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis responded to Styles' video with one of his own. While he typically doesn't take demands over social media, he would ensure that Knight is not in the building for SmackDown -- but he won't be able to avoid him at WrestleMania. Since his debut in WWE, he's only missed one WrestleMania PLE, which was last year's event in Los Angeles.

It was reported in early 2022 that Styles had signed a new multi-year contract with WWE but Styles was quick to clear things up, noting that he instead had an option on his contract. "Let me make one thing clear, I didn't sign anything, recently," Styles said in an interview with Inside The Ropes. "I had something on my contract where I got to decide, kind of a player option, what I wanted to do. And we just extended the contract that I already had." That being said, Styles has made it clear that while his career is winding down, he doesn't want to have to work anywhere else other than WWE. In a recent interview, Styles stated that he wants one last run with the WWE Title one more time before he calls it quits.