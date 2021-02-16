Lacey Evans Confuses Fans with Pregnancy Announcement on WWE Raw

Lacey Evans definitely threw fans for a loop when she announced she was pregnant with child on WWE Monday Night Raw! With Charlotte Flair's return to Monday Night Raw this year, Lacey Evans was put directly in the crosshairs of the returning queen as she quickly became close with Charlotte's father, Ric Flair. This began with some seduction as she was able to get Flair to betray his own daughter, and it led to some notable losses. But fans had been wondering what the ultimate end game for this feud between the two will be.

Apparently that end game is a pregnancy. During the second hour of Monday Night Raw, Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce were scheduled for a tag team match against Charlotte Flair and Asuka. Evans was quick to dodge out of the way and refused to get in the ring, and soon she announced that it was because she was now pregnant with child.

Naturally this threw fans for a loop, and they took to Twitter to share their concerns with the twist in this story. Because she doesn't outright state whether or not Flair is the father, but that's definitely the gist fans seem to be getting. Read on to see what WWE fans are saying about the announcement and let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!