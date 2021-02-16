Lacey Evans Confuses Fans with Pregnancy Announcement on WWE Raw
Lacey Evans definitely threw fans for a loop when she announced she was pregnant with child on WWE Monday Night Raw! With Charlotte Flair's return to Monday Night Raw this year, Lacey Evans was put directly in the crosshairs of the returning queen as she quickly became close with Charlotte's father, Ric Flair. This began with some seduction as she was able to get Flair to betray his own daughter, and it led to some notable losses. But fans had been wondering what the ultimate end game for this feud between the two will be.
Apparently that end game is a pregnancy. During the second hour of Monday Night Raw, Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce were scheduled for a tag team match against Charlotte Flair and Asuka. Evans was quick to dodge out of the way and refused to get in the ring, and soon she announced that it was because she was now pregnant with child.
"@MsCharlotteWWE... I'M PREGNANT!" - @LaceyEvansWWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/9x5Llav9vQ— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021
Naturally this threw fans for a loop, and they took to Twitter to share their concerns with the twist in this story. Because she doesn't outright state whether or not Flair is the father, but that's definitely the gist fans seem to be getting. Read on to see what WWE fans are saying about the announcement and let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!
The Struggle
WWE is continuing this storyline with Lacey Evans being “pregnant” #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/giauzE5h0a— The Real One (@WWEREALONE) February 16, 2021
Seriously?
Seriously are they really doing a pregnant storyline with Lacey and Ric Flair #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zBpxOOLIVP— Tim S. (@TatorTim412) February 16, 2021
"It's Awful"
Laceys pregnant...
Please end this storyline, it’s awful #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/YB1wYPuAtH— RagelessGamer (@RagelessGamer) February 16, 2021
Us Too...
Me too, Joe. Me too. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/atZwRq1SnX— ❦ ꫝꪗ᥇𝘳𝓲ᦔ ❦ (@TheHybridEnigma) February 16, 2021
"I Can't"
Lacey Evans is pregnant and Ric Flair is the father— 🇳🇦🇹🇭🇦🇳 (@HeelNathaniel) February 16, 2021
I can't with this shit anymore, I can't. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/4HZzCBXvBz
A Bumpy Road to Wrestlemania...
This whole Lacey storyline is getting even more convoluted than Becky’s Road to WrestleMania 35... #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/LwqeYPmiHb— Deadly Alex #ThankYouBecky (@HurriKane_Jr_88) February 16, 2021
"One of the Worst Feuds I've Seen"
I really hate this storyline with Lacey & Charlotte. This is literally one of the worst feuds I’ve seen. I’m going to say it again, NO ONE IS GETTING OVER! #WWERaw #RAW #RAWTonight
This GIF at the bottom explains how I feel about this storyline. pic.twitter.com/DpzSJmr0T1— Joshua Cyprian (SDP) (@ShinoDPhoenix) February 16, 2021
"I Hope Y'all are Trolling"
I hope y’all are trolling when you guys said Lacey Evans is pregnant with Ric Flair’s baby .. bcos of that’s true, RAW isn’t even bad anymore, it’s this. #WWERAW #RAWsucks pic.twitter.com/T4foRYRmRe— F❌DE TO BL❌CK (@BLACKXMASS_) February 16, 2021
Well...
This is how Lacey Evans and Ric Flair’s baby finna look #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/uz8xqOZ3tw— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPod) February 16, 2021
Wrestling!
Lacey Evans is pregnant with Ric Flairs baby.
Wrestling. #WWERaw— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) February 16, 2021