WWE Potentially Leaks the WWE Championship Match Stipulation Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre is scheduled to defend the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules this Sunday, and Ziggler has been given the chance to pick the stipulation. But instead of announcing it ahead of time, "The Show-Off" has decided he won't make the announcement until the show itself. Having the element of surprise is a sound strategy, but it looks like a Facebook ad for the show might have given the game away. As pointed out by Twitter user @365Wrestle, there was an ad going around stating that the two would meet in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match.

While that is promising, it doesn't quite match how Ziggler has been promoting the stipulation in interviews.

WWE has, by all accounts, spoiled their own WWE Championship match at Extreme Rules with this Facebook ad. According to the ad Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs match. Should be an awesome match! #WWE #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/gNa6VAgn6Z — WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) July 13, 2020

"If I can get this through and cleared by WWE, it will be something never been done before and I will be taking full advantage because it's something," Ziggler said while on The Bump. "I would be stupid to pick a normal match that we've seen before."

It's possible the TLC stipulation was just a text placeholder for the real stipulation and somebody forgot to change it. But then again WWE has had issues with leaks lately, like how the result of the Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee Winner Take All Match had its result accidentally leaked nearly a full week early by NXT wrestler Saurav Gurjar.

This week's Raw saw Ziggler cut a promo in the VIP Lounge, only for McIntyre to knock him out with a single punch. The pair wound up brawling backstage later in the night.

Here's the full card (so far) for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. The show will take place this Sunday at the WWE Performance Center.

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler (TBD Stipulation)

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman

Eye for and Eye: Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio

