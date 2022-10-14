WWE's Liv Morgan Appears at Halloween Ends Premiere

The time has finally arrived for fans of the iconic Halloween series to witness the end of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers' story in the much anticipated Halloween Ends, and WWE superstars are just as excited. That includes WWE's Liv Morgan, who made an appearance at the Halloween Ends premiere. Morgan shared some photos from the event on social media and also shared a review of the movie, calling the movie "incredible" and the pick me up she needed. You can check out the full post below, and you can watch Halloween Ends now in theaters or on Peacock.

In the post with the photos, Morgan wrote "Halloween Ends Premiere 🎃 @halloweenmovie The movie was incredible and scary and bloody and the exact pick me up I needed😌🔪.. Releasing in theaters and streaming only on @peacock TOMORROW ✨"

Halloween Ends is aptly titled, as it completes the trilogy that started in 2018's Halloween and brought the focus back to the story between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. While the film is currently being debated quite a bit, the film does bring Lauri and Michael's story to an end, and it will be Jamie Lee Curtis' final film in the franchise, which she confirmed on social media.

Curtis wrote "I declare this is my last Halloween movie. I, Jamie Lee Curtis, queen of scream, daughter of Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, mother of Lindsay Lohan. Hereby sweareth under penalty of perjury, that Halloween Ends will be the last Halloween movie I will ever appear in. For all time, across all sequels, and multiverses. Enforceable by the Police Department of Haddonfield, Illinois. May God have mercy on all of us."

As for Morgan, hopefully, we'll get some sort of idea of what's next for her on tonight's SmackDown. Morgan teased a darker turn at Extreme Rules, brandishing a smile as she passed out from a submission from Ronda Rousey and then looked a little out of it afterwards backstage. She's assured everyone she's fine, but some have theorized she might be joining Bray Wyatt in some way. We'll just have to wait and see.

What did you think of Halloween Ends and what do you want to see next for Morgan?