WWE's Liv Morgan Confronts Ronda Rousey on SmackDown, SummerSlam Title Rematch Teased

After a chaotic Money in the Bank match, Liv Morgan would be the one holding the Money in the Bank briefcase and then would successfully cash it on Ronda Rousey after her match against Natalya later in the night to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Tonight Morgan made her grand return to SmackDown as the new Champion, and Michael Cole hopped in the ring to interview her. A you deserve it chant broke out and then Cole said that Ronda had sustained a knee injury before Morgan cashed in, teasing that Rousey might want her rematch around SummerSlam. Rousey would eventually join Natalya in the ring and after an unexpected match, it looks like Rousey wants that rematch pretty soon.

Morgan said she welcomed it and to bring it on, and then talked about what it took to get to this point and that she's willing to work ten times as hard to stay here, adding that no one wants this Championship more than her. Cole then talked about her days as a waitress, saving to become a WWE superstar, and then talked about the journey to this point and all the setbacks she's overcome.

Natalya then came out and told her to shut up and said the only reason she's Champion is because of her. Then she says once the clock hits midnight at SummerSlam the dream will be over. Then she said the only reason she beat Rousey was that Natalya injured her, and she loved seeing her scream in pain. While she lost the match, she enjoyed the hell out of it.

Then Rousey hit the entrance ramp, and she was clearly limping as she walked to the ring and going up the steps. Rousey told Morgan congrats on sealing the moment at Money in the Bank. She also said to enjoy it because defending a Title is harder than winning it. Then she turned her attention towards Natalya, saying that she's taking credit for injuring her and costing her the Title.

She said she wasn't dressed for a match but she was down for taking the fight to Natalya, but then Natalya attacked her and knocked her down, while Morgan attacked Natalya and threw her out of the ring.

When we came back from break Rousey and Natalya were facing off in the ring, and despite the hurt leg Rousey was on the attack, going after Natalya's leg and causing her to limp up the entrance ramp before Rousey targeted the hamstring. Then she lifted Natalya up and slammed her on the ring apron, and she went for the Ankle Lock again and Natalya was clearly in pain.

Rousey slammed Natalya down and then went for the Ankle Lock again, and this time Natalya was in the center of the ring. Then she locked it in and Natalya had no choice but to tap. Rousey wins by submission and she taunted Natalya as she walked out of the ring. Rousey has now put herself right back in the Title picture, and it looks like that rematch will be sooner rather than later.

