WWE Fans Point Out Something Weird About Logan Paul's WWE Contract Renewal Announcement

Logan Paul officially announced he renewed his contract with WWE on Monday morning. But it wasn't long before fans online pointed out something strange about his announcement. For some reason, Logan posted an image of himself with Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and it was quickly deduced that this was a photoshop of the picture he took with Levesque and Stephanie McMahon when he signed his original contract in 2022. The new photo has McMahon cropped out and the colors of Logan's jacket and the Prime bottle in the lower right-hand corner of the show changed from blue to yellow.

Fans then took to Twitter to poke fun at the post, wondering aloud why Paul posted a photoshopped image instead of a new one. You can see some of the reactions below!