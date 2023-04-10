WWE Fans Point Out Something Weird About Logan Paul's WWE Contract Renewal Announcement
Logan Paul officially announced he renewed his contract with WWE on Monday morning. But it wasn't long before fans online pointed out something strange about his announcement. For some reason, Logan posted an image of himself with Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and it was quickly deduced that this was a photoshop of the picture he took with Levesque and Stephanie McMahon when he signed his original contract in 2022. The new photo has McMahon cropped out and the colors of Logan's jacket and the Prime bottle in the lower right-hand corner of the show changed from blue to yellow.
Fans then took to Twitter to poke fun at the post, wondering aloud why Paul posted a photoshopped image instead of a new one. You can see some of the reactions below!
Contract renewed @WWE pic.twitter.com/qFHGCMMBMo— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 10, 2023
She's Disappearing!
Hopefully this isn’t a Back to the Future situation https://t.co/0RUNd5VHKr pic.twitter.com/3r6O1CfyJ9— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 10, 2023
It's All In The Details
Amazing.
I was looking at the heavy feathering that they clearly used when cropping with "Select & Mask" on Photoshop, but the Blue Raspberry is la piece de resistance. https://t.co/yzrn1XN6aB— Joel Pearl | Fightful Overbooked (@JoelPearl) April 10, 2023
Of Course, How Could We Miss The Hat?
People saying @LoganPaul’s WWE re-signing image is a photoshop of his first one.
How can that be when, in the new one, @TripleH is *clearly* wearing a hat? pic.twitter.com/ynD8jLWNMF— Tom Campbell (@TomCampbell) April 10, 2023
"Where To, Stephanie?"
WWE and Logan Paul be like, "what edit?" pic.twitter.com/PQJNiQceUC— grapplinghour (@grapplinghour) April 10, 2023
Very Sneaky
How do we announce Logan Paul has re signed?
Just edit last years photo.— Fuzzy Dunlop (@FuzzyDunlop_1) April 10, 2023
Clever.#loganpaul #wwe #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/3UJOg8cCb7
But Why, Though?
They could've just SAID they resigned Logan Paul instead of going through the grueling 47 seconds of photoshop work.— Greg Morgan (@GoodMicWork) April 10, 2023
*Enhance*
Lol why photoshop the old pic tho? 😂 pic.twitter.com/nZK8WUKkVt— DaLegacy23 (@DaLegacy23) April 10, 2023