Logan Paul Renews WWE Contract

Logan Paul is staying with WWE. The social media star turned professional wrestler began working with the company in the lead-up to WWE WrestleMania 37, aligning himself with Sami Zayn in a non-physical role. The following year, Paul laced up his boots officially, teaming with The Miz at WWE WrestleMania 38 in a victorious effort over Rey and Dominik Mysterio. This performance impressed enough to put Paul on WWE's books, as he inked a one-year deal. Over the next 365 days, Paul defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam, challenged Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel, competed in the men's Royal Rumble match, and wowed SoFi Stadium in a losing effort to Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Paul's WWE journey will continue, as he revealed that he has renewed his WWE contract. Paul posed with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque to announce the news.

This comes just weeks after Paul made his contract status public, but emphasized his intention to keep competing with WWE, but wants to remain on short-term deals.

"My life moves so fast and I don't know what my stock will be in a year. It seems a little irresponsible to sign anything longer than a year-long contract," Paul said last month. "What's going to happen in a year? Last year, at this time, I had no idea I was going to be an almost full-time wrestler as a staple of my career, and now I am. Let's be honest, they're going to fucking renew my contract. I mean, come on. It'd be silly not to."

Paul's last WWE appearance came at WWE WrestleMania 39. There is no word on when he will return to the company, but this new deal all but guarantees that he will be back at some point later this year. Paul has previously expressed heavy interest in wrestling John Cena, but Cena's part-time schedule far from guarantees that match from ever being made official.

