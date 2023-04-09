Dana White Praises Logan Paul's WWE Run

UFC President Dana White recently spoke in a number of interviews about potential crossovers between the WWE and UFC following its upcoming merger. While White has stated MMA fans shouldn't expect any crossovers, he did mention one combat sports star who has thrived since stepping inside the squared circle — YouTuber and celebrity boxer Logan Paul. Since debuting for WWE leading up to WrestleMania 37, Paul has competed in five matches — teaming with The Miz to beat the Mysterios (WrestleMania 38), beating The Miz (SummerSlam 2022), coming up short against Roman Reigns (Crown Jewel 2022), entering the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble and losing to Seth Rollins last week at WrestleMania 39. And despite no pro wrestling background, he has exceeded expectations at every turn.

"I don't know jack s— about wrestling, but let's tell you what I do know. They hit a f—ing home run with that guy, an absolute home run," White told TMZ Sports (h/t Wrestling Inc). "He is incredibly talented. He's an amazing athlete. And yes, I was blown away by watching him. So obviously, if you have a scenario where somebody is that good and could go over to the WWE it's going to happen."

While Paul initially teased his match with Rollins being the end of his current WWE contract, it's now being reported that he has signed a new deal.

"I noticed it's getting harder and harder every time to make these matches better," Paul said regarding his WWE matches on a recent episode of Impaulsive (h/t Wrestling Inc). "When I'm picking an opponent and I'm at the bottom of this mountain trying to build what I want to be an amazing [and] entertaining match, these mountains are getting higher and higher. It's terrifying and incredibly complicated. I don't know how I'm gonna keep doing this and upping the bar every time. That's like my challenge in this, but it's so much fun because I'm gonna have to get more creative. I'm gonna have to go a little harder. I gotta go bigger."

Is there anybody on the roster you want to see Paul wrestle next? Should he ever hold a championship? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!