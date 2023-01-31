Logan Paul Comments on His Viral WWE Royal Rumble Collision With Ricochet

Logan Paul made his in-ring return to the WWE as a late entrant in this year's Men's Royal Rumble match. Paul made it all the way to the final three, but not before going viral as he and Ricochet simultaneously springboarded off the ropes from opposite ends of the ring and collided in midair. Paul discussed how that spot came together on the latest episode of his Impaulsive podcast.

"The move, we both do a springboard...when this move was pitched to me, I was like, 'is that possible?' Generally, when I have that reaction, it's a good thing because if it is (possible), it's incredible. I don't think it's been done before. The wrestling purists will perhaps come down on me for this, but I don't think it's been done before, which is what I like to do. I like to chase those moments that are really fresh and create that social media buzz. Mid-air, me and Ricochet clothesline the shit out of each other at 1000 miles an hour and then, when we landed, because we're falling from seven, eight feet, I crawl out of the ring, I have some time there to sit on the edge. Someone gave me PRIME, shoutout to that person. Got back in the ring and managed to finish it," Paul said (h/t Fightful).

Paul also took the chance to brag about eliminating Seth Rollins from the Rumble. Rollins was asked about that on Raw and declined to comment, further hinting that those two will wrestle at WrestleMania 39.

Paul has also been teasing a match with John Cena ever since he took on Roman Reigns back at Crown Jewel last year. He said on a different episode of his podcast at the time, "That's my dream. I've proven the model twice now. I've proven the model of; a headstrong capable internet kid vs. a GOAT, a top-tier industry leader. Floyd (Mayweather). That worked. Generated $65-70 million dollars. Reigns. Crown Jewel became the number one most-viewed international pay-per-view event WWE has ever had. I've done it twice. The reason is, when I'm paired with a legend, a top-tier industry leader, the model works. After Crown Jewel, John Cena posted me on his Instagram and then I saw an article saying he's looking for an opponent at WrestleMania. I favorited it, responded with the eyes. Truthfully, I think me vs. John Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, 'do you want to break the internet again?' That's a dream match. WrestleMania, in LA, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone, give me a birthday present, let me take out John Cena. That'd be crazy."