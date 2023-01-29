Logan Paul Makes His WWE Royal Rumble Debut, Hits Incredible Springboard Collision With Ricochet

Logan Paul made his surprise return to the WWE at the Royal Rumble on Saturday night, entering at No. 29 in the Men's Rumble match. Despite 28 of the 30 spots being announced during the kickoff, Paul wound up replacing Madcap Moss. He was beaten down by a group of wrestlers almost immediately but managed to hit a Buckshot Lariat before getting hit by Braun Strowman's Running Powerslam and a Standing Shooting Star Press from Ricochet.

The YouTuber managed to avoid elimination, then simultaneously hit a springboard splash with Ricochet to cause the two to collide in midair well above the ring. You can see the jaw-dropping clip below:

LOGAN PAUL IS BACK!



The Social Media Superstar @LoganPaul is ready to make the #RoyalRumble Match viral! pic.twitter.com/YA7hF05hkU — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

Qué cojones acaban de hacer Logan Paul y Ricochet. Wow. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/HJ1BV3k4j7 — Luigi (@LuigiWrestling) January 29, 2023

Paul made it all the way down to the final three, coming out of nowhere to eliminate Seth Rollins late in the bout before getting tossed out by Cody Rhodes. The celebrity boxer is still heavily rumored for a match at WrestleMania against John Cena.

This story is developing...