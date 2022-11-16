Logan Paul Injury Update Following WWE Crown Jewel Match With Roman Reigns

Logan Paul announced shortly after his match with Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel that he had suffered a torn meniscus, MCL and possibly his ACL. However, the severity of the injury was quickly called into question when he was shown days later training in the gym without any kind of brace on his knee. Jake Paul, who also took part in the Reigns match by knocking out The Usos, then spoke with DAZN this week and said the injury was much less severe than initially believed.

"He's doing better than expected. They thought it was [an ACL injury], but it just turned out to be the MCL and Meniscus, which is better. He's rehabbing it in LA and hoping for the best," Jake said (h/t Fightful).

Logan Paul vs. John Cena

Now that Paul's injury won't keep him on the shelf for a year, the YouTube star is publicly pushing for a match with John Cena at WrestleMania 39. Cena is reportedly set to compete at the show after not wrestling a single match in 2022.

"That's my dream. I've proven the model twice now. I've proven the model of; a headstrong capable internet kid vs. a GOAT, a top-tier industry leader. Floyd (Mayweather). That worked. Generated $65-70 million dollars. Reigns. Crown Jewel became the number one most-viewed international pay-per-view event WWE has ever had. I've done it twice. The reason is, when I'm paired with a legend, a top-tier industry leader, the model works. After Crown Jewel, John Cena posted me on his Instagram and then I saw an article saying he's looking for an opponent at WrestleMania. I favorited it, responded with the eyes. Truthfully, I think me vs. John Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, 'do you want to break the internet again?' That's a dream match. WrestleMania, in LA, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone, give me a birthday present, let me take out John Cena. That'd be crazy," Paul said (h/t Fightful).

"That's the model I'm going to pitch to WWE. This week, we're meeting with them, I'm going to be like, 'Hey, this works for me. Put me up against the best y'all have. I'm gonna f—ing deliver. You know that for a fact. Not only put on an amazing match, but I'm going to put asses in seats and eyeballs on the television.' Since I'm an outsider, they have to treat my career in the WWE a little differently than they have with the rest of the roster," he continued. "The only caveat to this, is I could see how other wrestlers and fans would throw their arms in the air, 'why is he getting a shot at Cena or Randy Orton?' The answer is, I'm going to make f—ing money."