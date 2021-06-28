WWE Reportedly Starting Major Main Roster Scouting Project

✖

Between WWE's waves of releases over the past few months and the stagnant booking on both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, excitement for WWE's main roster (with Roman Reigns being a massive exception) has been incredibly low lately. But, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, the company is taking action to fix that. NXT stars Karrion Kross, Bronson Reed, Scarlett and Shotzi Blackheart have been involved in dark matches inside the WWE ThunderDome over the past two weeks, and on Monday Sapp reported Vince McMahon is heading to the Performance Center later in the week to scout for possible talent for the main roster.

Sapp described these moves as a "major scouting effort," mentioning that other officials like Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis have sat in on matches at the PC as well. Kross and Reed also appeared on the latest episode of Main Event, though fans couldn't help but notice Kross had been stripped of all of his entrance theatrics.

Triple H talked about why various NXT stars struggle once they jump to the main roster during a recent media conference call.

"One way of looking at it is misuse, another way of looking at it is things don't always work out. There are players that play in college football and people cannot wait for them to get to the NFL," H said. "Then they get to the NFL and it doesn't work, it doesn't pan out. And you can say a team misused them or mismanaged them or the coach of the team they play for didn't put them in the right role. It can be a million reasons. It can also be sometimes talent doesn't fit in a particular place or talent got to a particular place and thought, 'Oh, I made it' and that was the end of their growth curve. There's a lot of factors."

"A year or two in, three years in, four years in, that was a heavy knock on NXT (its identity as developmental)," he added. "I don't know if you remember it that way but I do. For me doing the interviews at that time it was always said, 'how can I get into this brand? Whenever I get excited about a talent they move on.' It kills me for the brand and I don't like it and it was a heavy criticism. That morphed into a different place where people got accustomed to that and it switched, the brand changed again. It's changed into a place where yeah there are going to be some talent who are in a position for a long time. They might not fit in different places, they might not want to go different places. There are some talent that don't want to leave and expand beyond. Maybe the schedule doesn't work for them physically, whatever it is."