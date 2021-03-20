WWE May Have Just Revealed Next Hall of Fame Inductee

✖

WWE has started rolling out inductees for its 2021 Hall of Fame class, and thus far they've made official announcements for Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff. The rest of the 2021 class will officially be announced over the next few days, but it seems we might already know who one of the next inductees is thanks to the WWE Network (and now Peacock). A new playlist has popped up for some that reads "This is Daniel Bryan: WWE 2021 Hall of Fame Inductee", and that does very much suggest he is one of the upcoming inductees.

It could be a mistake as someone suggested, but it seems unlikely. If it is legitimate, it would be one of the rare cases where someone who is full-time active on the roster is inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Bryan is one of the biggest names in WWE and few superstars have garnered the love and following from fans as he has over the course of his career. It's quite fitting that he would be in the Hall of Fame while still wrestling on a regular basis, as Bryan is one of the best workers in the WWE and goes out of his way to help put others over, especially in this latest run, and he will make a great addition to the WWE Hall of Fame.

Bryan will be in action at Fastlane, taking on Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship with Edge acting as the special enforcer thanks to beating Jey Uso during the most recent SmackDown. Reigns has a match against Edge set for WrestleMania 37, but if Bryan were to win you might see Bryan in that spot instead. We'll just have to wait and see how it all turns out, but you can catch the full card for Fastlane below.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan (Universal Championship Match)

Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus (No Holds Barred Match)

Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks (Tag Team Championship Match)

Intercontinental Champion Big E vs Apollo Crews (Intercontinental Championship Match)

Randy Orton vs Alexa Bliss

United States Champion Riddle vs Mustafa Ali (United States Championship)

Shane McMahon vs Braun Strowman

Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Are you excited to see Bryan in the Hall of Fame? Let us know in the comments!