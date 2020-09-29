Miro Says WWE Had No Plan With the Lana-Liv Morgan Relationship Storyline

✖

One of the most infamous aspects of the controversial Rusev-Lana-Bobby Lashley storyline was the wedding segment on the final Monday Night Raw of 2019. For those who don't recall, the wedding between Lana and Lashley was interrupted when Liv Morgan (who had been teasing a character change in the weeks prior) suddenly arrived and revealed she and Lana had been in a relationship. The LGBT aspect was quickly dropped in weeks that followed, Morgan and Rusev wound up losing a mixed tag match against the heels and the latter was taken off television before his release in April. In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet this week, Rusev (now Miro) was asked if there were any further plans with that angle.

"No plan — [a] one-time pop," Miro said. "A lot of things were made for one time pops. People thought it was the worst thing and it meant all these things. No, it was a one-time thing that was going to get people talking. At that time, the showrunner [Paul Heyman was serving as executive director] was about getting people talking and controversy. That's how the whole thing happened, the Bobby thing. It was about the controversy and all that. We achieved that. Unfortunately, now there was no follow-up. That's what happens when you change people all the time. There is no follow-through. You revealed CJ to leave her husband and be the worst, she's still the baddest heel on their freaking show, and she did all this for what? To throw everything away the year before. Like, nobody remembers that."

He later talked about how AEW — his new home promotion — books things far enough in advance to where there is a follow-through to their storylines.

"She [Lana] does everything right, but it doesn't matter because at the end of the day somebody gets tired and everything [gets] thrown away," he said. "While in AEW, we don't do that. We follow through we follow along with the stories. And one story leads into another, and another. And they're all so easy so follow, and it all makes sense. It's not throwing away stuff, not 'let's move on and forget what happened yesterday.' None of that man. Everything is thought out way in advance, as it should be, as it used to be."

Lana and Lashley split following the latter's loss against Drew McIntyre at Backlash. Lana has since gone on to work with Natalya in a tag team.