Miro Explains Why He Chose to Sign With AEW

Former WWE United States Champion Miro (fka Rusev) had his in-ring debut with All Elite Wrestling on last week's edition of AEW Dynamite. The Bulgarian native then sat down with Chris Van Vliet for a new interview this week, where he explained how his new deal with the young promotion got started. He said, "So I was sitting at home doing my Twitch and we found out they were interested so we got in contact. It didn't start off great because I had other opportunities, but I knew I didn't want to go to just any place. I knew I wanted to go two places: AEW and another one. There's another place that I really want to go and I will go eventually because that's just how it's going to happen."

"So they called me and we talked back and forth and even Chris [Jericho] said when they wanted to bring me in, they wanted to bring me in with a purpose, not to bring me in just to be there," he continued. "So they came up with the idea with Kip and the best man and I think the best man is so suiting because of everything that I do and I thought it was a great schtick. And it's not just a schtick, it actually fits my personality and that's why it was a no-brainer. Yes, let's just do that."

While the big man has hinted numerous times that he wants to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling (which his new contract reportedly still allows him to do), he said that joining AEW was always the plan once he left WWE.

"I had no doubts that I was going to get to AEW because I always admired AEW. Ever since it came out, and people may not want to admit it, but we all watched AEW, we've all wanted to see what it's all about," Miro said. "At the beginning I didn't get it, to be honest. These guys are so athletic, they have so many cool maneuvers. But it wasn't until I got here that I sat down and watched. And I've said this before, it's the different styles, it's what AEW gives you that no other company can. Because we have no restrictions. You come in, you show us your style, and that's what you do."

