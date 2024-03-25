WWE Monday Night Raw: Capacity Crowd Resulting in Unprecedented Stage Set

WWE continues to put up historic numbers in the ticket sales department. Since live crowds returned in Summer 2021, WWE has regularly filled arenas nationwide for its weekly episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown. Those crowds quadruple in size for WWE's premium live events, as both WWE Royal Rumble and WWE SummerSlam have evolved into stadium shows while international spectacles like WWE Crown Jewel and the recent WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth also boast WrestleMania-sized audiences. These strong numbers tend to outpace WWE's own estimates, as 2023 events like WWE Backlash and WWE Survivor Series needed to scale down their sets in order to fit more people in.

WWE Monday Night Raw Airing on Minimalist Set

(Photo: WWE)

Tonight's red brand show will feel like a premium live event.

As reported by Ibou of WrestlePurists, tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw will utilize a "minimalist set." The report directly likened it to the set WWE used for WWE Survivor Series 2023, which traded the large titantron screen for a small set of LED boards that tunneled around the entranceway. This allowed for WWE to sell essentially another full quadrant's worth of tickets, as that section would typically be blocked off by the titantron.

(Photo: WWE)

WWE Monday Night Raw will emanate from Chicago's Allstate Arena, the same venue that hosted WWE Survivor Series last fall. As of March 23rd, WWE has sold 14,699 tickets for the show, just over 2,000 less than WWE Survivor Series 2023. WWE is building tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw around the return of CM Punk, a Chicago native, who has not appeared on WWE TV since announcing his triceps injury two months ago.

WWE Monday Night Raw goes down at 8 PM ET on USA Network.

WWE WrestleMania 40 Card