Triple H Personally Invites Philadelphia's Meek Mill to WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE WrestleMania 40 is just under two weeks away. The Showcase of the Immortals is set to take over Philadelphia for a star-studded weekend, beginning with WWE SmackDown on Friday, April 5th and continuing with high-profile events like NXT Stand & Deliver and the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 ceremony circulating WWE WrestleMania 40 itself. Split over the course of two nights, WWE WrestleMania 40 will see roughly seven matches go down on each card, with Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns headlining the weekend altogether, competing against one another in a tag match on Night 1 and a singles title bout on Night 2.

As is often tradition with WrestleMania, WWE fills the event with notable names with a connection to the event's host city, as evident by active manager Paul Heyman's WWE Hall of Fame induction taking place this year, when WrestleMania is in ECW's backyard. That mentality goes beyond talent on the WWE roster, as overtures have been made to bring one of Philly's favorite sons to Lincoln Financial Field.

Meek Mill Heading to WWE WrestleMania 40?

(Photo: WWE)

Ain't this what they been waiting for?

Taking to Instagram, rapper and Philadelphia native Meek Mill emphasized his plans to bring his family to WWE WrestleMania 40, leading to WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque personally inviting him.

"I got you, Meek Mill. It's your city, and WWE is just coming to have some fun," Triple H wrote on an Instagram Story. "Clear your schedule."

Meek Mill is a longtime wrestling fan, making his love for the squared circle known in various songs. The "Dreams and Nightmares" artist had even sampled The Undertaker's entrance theme on the track "Wanna Know," which did not initially go over well with WWE. That split turned out to be just a bump in the road for Meek Mill and WWE, as the two would partner seven years later to release a collaborative t-shirt.

"I used to watch smack down every thurs at 10pmest before they flooded our hood with guns and stuff," Meek Mill wrote upon the shirt's release. "I had to sign out of watching wrestling lol…I used to love stone cold lol now I'm doing collabs with WWE that's dream catcher!!!"

WWE WrestleMania 40 goes down on Saturday, April 6th and Sunday, April 7th.