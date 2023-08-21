WWE WrestleMania 40 Breaks All-Time Gate Record in One Day

The Showcase of the Immortals regularly operates as the largest revenue-driver in the professional wrestling industry. WWE WrestleMania has been a staple of sports-entertainment for the past four decades, venturing from basketball-sized arenas like the TD Garden (WWF WrestleMania XIV) to drawing a crowd of over 78,000 inside the Pontiac Silverdome (WWF WrestleMania III). Since the turn of the century, WWE has made WrestleMania a stadium-exclusive show, running the culminating event in football venues across the country. WrestleMania has also been among the first non-football events to run inside Levi's Stadium (WWE WrestleMania 31) and SoFi Stadium (WWE WrestleMania 39).

That stadium exclusivity alongside the recent expansion to two nights has made WrestleMania an even bigger cash juggernaut than in years past, and that was exemplified by WWE WrestleMania 40's first day of ticket sales.

WWE WrestleMania 40 Breaks All-Time Gate Record

As shared on WWE.com, WWE WrestleMania 40 has broken the company's all-time gate record in just the first day of ticket sales. WWE WrestleMania 40 breaks WWE WrestleMania 39's record of $21.6 million that was set just this past April. While the specific gate number was not disclosed, WWE did share that it has already sold "more than 90,000 tickets" for WWE WrestleMania 40 when they went on sale on Friday, August 18th.

WWE WrestleMania 40 continues the sports-entertainment giant's strong momentum that has been consistent all year.

"The record gate comes on the heels of unprecedented ticket sales demand for WWE in 2023, which to date has produced the highest-grossing gates of all-time for premium live events such as SummerSlam, Royal Rumble and Money In The Bank," WWE.com wrote. "SummerSlam, which emanated from Ford Field in Detroit earlier this month, generated a record gate of $8.5 million, the largest gate for any non-WrestleMania event ever."

What Matches Will Headline WWE WrestleMania 40?

While nothing has been cemented thus far, all signs are pointing towards Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against Cody Rhodes in a WWE WrestleMania 39 rematch in next April's main event. Rhodes recently teased pursuing Reigns again on the Monday Night Raw following WWE SummerSlam when he mentioned that Brock Lesnar "acknowledged" him after his victory over the Beast Incarnate.

Aside from that anticipated main event, other speculated top bouts include WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther and WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch.

"If I get the chance to be in the Royal Rumble, then I aim to win it. I think that's a possibility," Gunther told ComicBook.com of the possibility of becoming a double champion next spring. "Yes, because I don't plan on losing the Intercontinental Championship."

WWE WrestleMania 40 goes down on Saturday, April 6th and Saturday, April 7th.