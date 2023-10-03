WWE Raw Superstar Makes Shocking Return During Gunther vs Ciampa Main Event

One of the most beloved duos in the history of NXT has finally reunited on Monday Night RAW. Monday's new episode of WWE's flagship series was set to feature a contract signing between Gunther and Ciampa, to set up a match for the Intercontinental Championship. That match ended up taking place just over an hour later as RAW's main event, and it ended with the return of none other than Johnny Gargano, Ciampa's longtime friend and tag team partner.

The main event of Monday Night RAW saw Gunther and Ciampa go at it for nearly 30 minutes. At the end of a hard-fought match, Gunther retained his championship by choking Ciampa out, leaving him unconscious and helpless against an attack from the rest of Imperium. That prompted a run-in from Gargano. The duo reunited and took out Imperium together, signaling the DIY reunion fans have been waiting for.

If you recall, Gargano has been away from RAW for quite some time now, with no real explanation given for his absence. For the last couple of months, both he and Ciampa have been teasing a reunion. Ciampa has been looking for his friend in segments on RAW. Gargano has been posting cryptic teases on social media.

Things have been lining up for a DIY reunion for a while now, but no one knew exactly when Gargano's comeback would actually happen. We got our answer on Monday night.

Prior to the latest episode of RAW, Gargano hadn't wrestled on WWE TV since May. He performed at live events over the course of the summer, but fans watching at home haven't seen him for months. There has been plenty of speculation about his role in WWE, but the return on Monday night indicates that he still has a future with the company inside the ring.

DIY Primed for a Tag Team Run?

The era of the Usos as Undisputed Tag Team Champions has already ended, as has the title run of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The Championships currently belong to Finn Balor and Damian Priest of the Judgement Day, but those are on the line this weekend. At WWE Fastlane, Judgement Day will take on the duo of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso for the titles.

WWE's Men's tag team division feels more wide-open than it has in quite a long time, making this DIY reunion feel even more exciting. Perhaps Ciampa and Gargano could relive their NXT glory and make another run in WWE as champions of a tag team division.

Are you glad to see DIY back together on WWE TV? Let us know in the comments!