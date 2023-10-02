WWE Hall of Famer Speculates Dolph Ziggler Will Return to WWE in Backstage Role

WWE shocked the wrestling world when it released Dolph Ziggler last month. Ziggler had spent his entire professional wrestling career competing in a WWE ring, racking up two decades of tenure in the sports-entertainment giant. To many, Ziggler was seen as a WWE lifer, as there had been a general expectancy that he would remain in the "gatekeeper" role on either Monday Night Raw, WWE SmackDown or even NXT for the remainder of his career. The Show-Off helped get stars like Bron Breakker and Austin Theory over in his final on-screen months under the WWE roof. While he remains under a 90-day no-compete clause for most of what's left of 2023, one WWE Hall of Famer believes Ziggler will find his way back to WWE soon.

Jim Ross Thinks Dolph Ziggler Returns to WWE in Backstage Role

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross speculated that Dolph Ziggler has a future in WWE in a backstage capacity.

"I don't know that he's permanently going to be gone from WWE," JR said. "I think once the dust settles and you start thinking about roles that he could fill, and there are many, not just wrestling."

JR pointed to recent theories he heard from within the industry that Ziggler could find his way back to WWE in a role similar to Adam Pearce. Pearce currently serves as an on-screen authority figure while maintaining a backstage role as WWE Director of Live Events.

"If that's the case, then he'll do a great job. Ziggler's a star. You don't just cast stars to the side," JR continued. "I'm predicting that Ziggler gets back in the game with WWE in some role, but a different role than wrestling. He's a great talker, he's got a great appearance, he looks good, a smart kid. Always been very respectful to me. He's a talent, and I don't think that talents like him come along that often, and knowing how smart Triple H is, they may find a role for Dolph that's just perfect for him at this point in time in his career."

Could Dolph Ziggler Join AEW?

Despite JR's speculation, there is reason to believe Ziggler will eventually be All Elite.

Ziggler's brother, Ryan Nemeth, has been a member of the AEW roster for three years now. While Nemeth has never been positioned strongly on the card, he has a close relationship with AEW Executive Vice Presidents Matt and Nick Jackson. Nemeth fueled speculation on Ziggler arriving in AEW when he shared a photoshopped image of himself and his brother holding the AEW World Tag Team Championships shortly before Ziggler was released from WWE.