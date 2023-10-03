WWE Makes Highly Anticipated Championship Match Official for Fastlane

It's official: Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will be taking on the Judgement Day for the Tag Titles at WWE Fastlane.

Going into WWE's new episode of Monday Night RAW, there were already two major championship bouts set for Saturday's WWE Fastlane event. Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura have a rematch set for the World Heavyweight Championship, while IYO Sky will defend the WWE Women's World Championship against Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a triple threat match. At the start of RAW, a third title match was added to the Fastlane card, this time involving the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

The Judgement Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest currently hold WWE's tag titles, and they'll be defending them against some major rivals this weekend. Cody Rhodes and "Main Event" Jey Uso will be teaming up to try and take the titles from Judgement Day.

Monday Night RAW began with a segment in which Rhea Ripley questioned the rest of the Judgement Day. Jey Uso interrupted and got into it with Dominik Mysterio, though JD McDonagh arrived to try and save the day. Things continued to spiral, resulting in Cody Rhodes running in to try and help settle things. This caused Adam Pearce to come in and get things settled down.

Rather than let everyone brawl, Pearce ended the incident by announcing a championship match for Saturday's WWE Fastlane in Indianapolis. He confirmed that the match is indeed official, despite Damian Priest not being "medically cleared" to fight Jey Uso on Monday night. He also confirmed that the Undisputed Tag Team Championships would be on the line.

The End of the Judgement Day?

Things are shaky for the Judgement Day right now, following a Rhea Ripley's short absence. Dominik Mysterio lost his NXT North American Championship to Trick Williams this past weekend, causing some frustration from Ripley. She told him he needs to win in a rematch or he shouldn't bother "coming home."

Ripley is clearly angry with how things are going in the Judgement Day, an issue that would surely explode if the faction was to lose another set of titles this weekend. Could they survive another massive loss, especially one to such bitter rivals as Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes? Would Rhea Ripley leave the group altogether?

The Men's Tag Team division in WWE just got a lot more interesting.

Are you looking forward to watching Judgement Day take on Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Fastlane this weekend? Let us know in the comments!