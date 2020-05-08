WWE Money in the Bank 2020: Why King Corbin Should Win

Like the rest of the WWE over the last couple of weeks, the fan-favorite Money in the Bank pay-per-view will look a lot different from what it has looked like in the past. For the first time ever, both the men and women competing for the briefcase will have to fight their way through WWE's corporate headquarters and to the roof to finally get a chance. With the pay-per-view finally coming on Sunday, it's a good time to really look at each competitor going into this match. Who has the best chances of winning? Trying to guess who has the best chance of winning could take forever, but there's really only one person who should win. Based on a strong track record of losses (and a few choice wins), amount of time on our TV screens each week, and just how much of a response he generates with fans online, King Corbin really is the solid choice for winner here. Read on for a breakdown of why Baron Corbin is the way to go this time around, and let us know your picks for winner in the comments! Is Corbin a good choice? Or is someone else going to take the victory?

Corbin is on a Tear (Photo: WWE) Corbin has garnered a bad reputation from fans due to his early on persona. His character is built on his sense of self-satisfaction that fans had felt unwarranted, but over the years that became less true. The more Corbin gets involved in, the more his arrogant boasts have the material to back it up. Sure he loses quite often, but that's what the role of any bad guy in the WWE is. Corbin loses, but still gets every opportunity available at his current level. Now it's time for him to move on to the big leagues.

Corbin is Consistent (Photo: WWE) The reason Corbin is involved in so many major moments like Kurt Angle's retirement, The Rock's return to WWE for the premiere of Friday Night SmackDown!, and the return of the King of the Ring Tournament is because he's just so consistent. In this time of uncertainty where not even WWE has a way to work around the limitations put on the program by the effects of the novel coronavirus, you need a briefcase winner who is consistently able to deliver exactly what is needed every time you need him on air.

Corbin Can Keep This Up For as Long as Necessary (Photo: WWE) Another benefit of that consistency is that Corbin has plenty of practice running with a single idea for as long as necessary (remember his upgrade to "Constable"? He's still using that version of the character) In recent years, WWE hasn't shown much interest in keeping the Money in the Bank briefcase in play for the entire time it could be active. But that's because many of the characters who win it just can't keep the same level of interest with it for too long. Corbin has built such a wonderfully petty and conniving character that him having the briefcase for that long will be annoying, but playing right into the story.

Corbin Has Potential this Time (Photo: WWE) One of Corbin's best qualities is turning a small victory into a large one. The King of the Ring Tournament was several months ago, but "King Corbin" is still treating it like he just won it that night. It's the kind of hilarious bravado that we started to see back when he had the briefcase in 2017, but this time it's being boosted by the aforementioned accomplishments and increased air time over the last few years. If he does get the briefcase, he'll shoot right to the top of SmackDown's villainous roster and probably still wear that crown. And if he wins the title? You're definitely getting WWE World Champion King Corbin. He'll probably even call himself "Lord Corbin" or something. Even a loss after a year of touting the briefcase won't hurt him since he was able to bounce back stronger last time! This time he has the momentum, arguably more so than anyone else in the match.

SmackDown Needs a Top Bad Guy (Photo: WWE) Ultimately, a villain is what SmackDown needs. Thanks to Goldberg winning, and the novel coronavirus pandemic taking Roman Reigns out of the equation, Wyatt has lost his momentum. There's a good chance that he'll be a fan-favorite heading into each of his matches from now on too following the overwhelmingly positive response to the Firefly Fun House match at Wrestlemania 36. This has left a noticeable void without a villain at the top, and Corbin already has everyone hating him anyway. Why not channel that energy?

How Fun Would a Cheating Win Be? (Photo: WWE) Imagine how it's going to be when King Corbin cheats to win during this special Money in the Bank match. Anything can happen in WWE's corporate headquarters, so imagine how good the swerve would be if we somehow lost track of Corbin throughout the match only for him to sneak to the briefcase at the end? If would definitely lead to a divisive response online, but now's the time to do so. Frankly, a Corbin win would elicit a huge crowd "response" by the old ways of doing things so why stop now?