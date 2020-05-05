WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Start Time, Full Card, How to Watch

✖

WWE's second pay-per-view since the coronavirus pandemic began will take place this Sunday, as the Money in the Bank pay-per-view will take place at both the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and the WWE Headquarters building in Stamford, Connecticut. Just like with WrestleMania 36, the event will take place without any fans in attendance. To help build up intrigue for the event, the show will feature an altered version of the titular Money in the Bank Ladder Match as 12 men and women will have to battle from the ground floor of the headquarters building up to the roof, where both briefcases will be suspended above a set-up wrestling ring. WWE confirmed that both matches will take place at the same time, so this could be a rare instance where the company puts on some intergender action.

As for the rest of the show, the card features two world championship matches, another SmackDown Women's Championship defense from Bayley and a multi-team bout for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on the WWE Network. A one-hour kickoff show will begin an hour earlier on all of WWE's social media platforms.

Check out the show's full card below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz & John Morrison vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Lucha House Party

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. TBD

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella

Both McIntyre and Strowman kicked off their first reigns as world champions at WrestleMania 36 by beating Brock Lesnar and Goldberg, respectively. McIntyre, after retaining in an impromptu match against Big Show, was quickly inserted into a feud with Rollins after "The Monday Night Messiah" hit him with a sneak attack on an episode of Raw. Meanwhile Strowman was called out by former Universal Champion and Wyatt Family leader Bray Wyatt, who has repeatedly chastised Strowman for merely leaving the group. By all indications, the match will not feature Wyatt's alter-ego The Fiend.

