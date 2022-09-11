WWE's Naomi and Sasha Banks Return to New York Fashion Week With Bayley

Yesterday the runway of New York Fashion Week had a boost of Boss and Glow power, as Mercedes Varnado and Trinity Fatu walked the runway in some gorgeous looks. WWE's Sasha Banks and Naomi returned with new looks as part of Jessica Jade's presentation today, and they weren't alone, as Bayley was also present in the audience. Trinity posted a photo of all three together by the stage at some point before or after the show, and they expressed how much her friendship means to them, and you can check out the photo and both stars' New York Fashion Week looks below.

Bayley is by the stage with Mercedes and Trinity on either side and along with the photo, Trinity added this caption. Trinity wrote, "Your friendship has never wavered that means everything to me love you DING DONG thank you for being here for us 🥲 @itsBayleyWWE (just know you can still get swung on tho 😂) @SashaBanksWWE #NYFW."

Mercedes would share the photo as well and add the caption "Our role model @itsBayleyWWE" Hopefully we'll get to see all three back in the ring together at some point down the line, but in the meantime, it was awesome to see them together here.

Trinity and Mercedes recently appeared together at the premiere of Marvel's She-Hulk, and before that, they made their first post-WWE public appearance at C2E2. That appearance drew a major turnout, though they aren't expected to appear at wrestling-related events until 2023, and there is still a chance they could return to WWE.

(Photo: Thomas Concordia / Stringer)

Recent reports indicated that WWE is trying to smooth things over with Mercedes and Trinity, something that wouldn't have been possible with the previous Vince McMahon-led team at WWE. With Stephanie McMahon now being Co-CEO and Triple H in charge of WWE Creative, there seems to be a chance things can be repaired, and Triple H was asked about the possibility of Banks returning in a recent interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani.

"Time will tell," Levesque said. "Communication breakdowns are terrible, and there is a communication breakdown there for whatever reason. Starting back up that communication is not a difficult process, but it can be a process ... But she's [an] unbelievably talented young woman that can do just about anything she wants. It just comes down to what does she want to do now with her life, her career, whatever that is. Like, the passion clearly for what we do, there's a passion for other things as well. So it comes down to what does she want to do. Because it's gotta be right for her, gotta be right for everybody."

Where do you want to see Mercedes and Trinity appear next? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!