Watch WWE's Sasha Banks and Naomi Make New York Fashion Week Debuts

While WWE fans wait and hope for a WWE return for Sasha Banks and Naomi, Mercedes Varnado and Trinity Fatu have been staying exceptionally busy, and their latest appearance came as part of New York Fashion Week. Fatu and Varnardo both walked the runway during the event, with Varnado wearing a silver and black ensemble while Fatu wore a white and black one-piece with a gold jacket. They even posed for a photo from the event while giving some props to Naomi Campbell, and you can watch both of their runway walks in the video below.

Fatu and Varnado recently appeared together at the premiere of Marvel's She-Hulk, and before that, they made their first post-WWE public appearance at C2E2. That appearance drew a major turnout, though it's unknown when their next appearance at a convention will take place. Reports previously said that any wrestling event appearances wouldn't happen until 2023, but recently it has been rumored that WWE has been in talks with Fatu and Varnado to smooth things over.

Sasha Banks walking at New York Fashion week #NYFW2022 pic.twitter.com/MTOum8h1z9 — Tiff 💋 (@TiffanyLuv24) September 9, 2022

Triple H's recent takeover of WWE Creative has also been rumored to have a role in those talks taking place, and Triple H was asked about Banks possibly making a return in an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport.

"Time will tell," Levesque said. "Communication breakdowns are terrible, and there is a communication breakdown there for whatever reason. Starting back up that communication is not a difficult process, but it can be a process ... But she's [an] unbelievably talented young woman that can do just about anything she wants. It just comes down to what does she want to do now with her life, her career, whatever that is. Like, the passion clearly for what we do, there's a passion for other things as well. So it comes down to what does she want to do. Because it's gotta be right for her, gotta be right for everybody."

"She is, I think as you've seen over the course of her career .... just an unbelievable performer that I believe in with everything that I have," Levesque said. "[She] is one of the biggest stars in our business."

